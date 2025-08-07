Warner Bros. updates the start of The Batman Part II production, plus James Gunn is writing the next chapter in the “super family”

The forward motion is rolling in the new DC Universe now that James Gunn’s introductory film, Superman, has hit screens. The new film teased the planted seeds of what the near future holds. The Justice Gang is well established and Nathan Fillion will be returning as Guy Gardner in the upcoming Lanterns TV series. Additionally, news had leaked that Warner Bros. trademarked the name Mr. Terrific for a number of categories, which include possible solo movies. And the promotion has already begun for Supergirl.

Then, there’s the highly anticipated follow-up to Matt Reeves’ side-universe film, The Batman. Fans have been clamoring for a follow-up ever since Reeves had Robert Pattinson don the cape and cowl. While the spin-off of the Penguin character whet fans’ appetites for a bit, Deadline now reports that Warners Bros. is planning start shooting The Batman Part II next spring. Additionally, the studio reveals that James Gunn is writing the next installment in the “super family” following the success of Superman.

Warners’ head, David Zaslav, confirms in a shareholder note, “James Gunn is already preparing to write the next installment in the Super family.” Then, the note goes on to read, “In film, James Gunn is busy preparing the next installments of the DC super family, including Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (2026), Clayface (2026) and the next Wonder Woman. In addition, The Batman II (2027) is preparing to begin shooting next spring, among several other projects in development. The 10-year vision for the DC universe also includes an exciting array of television projects, including The Penguin, the upcoming new season of Peacemaker, and the debut of Lanterns in 2026. In a precise and measured way, the DC franchise will increasingly overlay across the studio’s broader efforts: from film and TV to consumer products, games, experiences and social.”