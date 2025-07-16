Teaser poster for Supergirl warns you to “look out”

Superman finally lands the DCU on movie screens, and James Gunn’s new shared universe wastes no time in building its world. The Justice Gang is already present and helping Superman whenever they feel he needs a hand. Nathan Fillion is slated to reprise his role as Green Lantern Guy Gardner in the upcoming Lanterns series and the cousin of Kal-El, Kara Zor-El, is flying not far behind the man of steel for her own spin-off into the DCU. Early its development, Superman was originally said to be titled Superman: Legacy. Following suit, it was also recently confirmed by Gunn himself that Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will be undergoing the Sean Parker-revision-treatment and simply go by Supergirl (“It’s cleaner.”)

Variety‘s social media page recently passed along a new teaser poster for Supergirl. In it, the Kryptonian is caught red-handed and sipping a slushie after spray-painting over the tagline for Gunn’s Superman, which used to read, “Look up,” now saying, “Look out.” The post from Variety reads, “James Gunn reveals the #Supergirl teaser poster, which flips the script on Superman’s ‘Look Up’ tagline. Supergirl opens in theaters on June 26, 2026.”

When asked if he was on set during the production of Supergirl, Gunn said, “I mean at the very beginning, but I’ve been pretty busy, as you might imagine. I was really involved at the script stage, but then [director] Craig [Gillespie] has just been such a great partner. He’s just been doing his thing. You never know how something cuts together, but right now it looks amazing. It’s really cool stuff.“

The film is based on Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, the comic series written by Tom King and illustrated by Bilquis Evely. After her father is murdered and the one responsible is still out there, a young alien girl named Ruthye Marye Knoll seeks out Supergirl to help her on a vicious mission. She wants revenge, and if Supergirl doesn’t help her, she’ll do it herself, whatever the cost.

Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon) stars in Supergirl as Kara Zor-El, alongside Eve Ridley (3 Body Problem) as Ruthye, Matthias Schoenaerts (Rust and Bone) as Krem of the Yellow Hill, David Krumholtz (Oppenheimer) as Zor-El, Emily Beecham (1899) as Alura, and Jason Momoa as Lobo, a role he has longed to play for years. Supergirl will hit theaters on June 26, 2026.