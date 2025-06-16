James Gunn confirms Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow title change

The upcoming Supergirl movie was originally announced as Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, but fans have noticed that James Gunn has recently been referring to the project simply as Supergirl on social media. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Gunn confirmed the title change, saying, “ I think it’s just called Supergirl now. “

Interestingly, this isn’t the first title shift under Gunn’s watch—his Superman film also dropped its subtitle, going from Superman: Legacy to just Superman.

When asked if he was on set during the production of Supergirl, Gunn said, “ I mean at the very beginning, but I’ve been pretty busy, as you might imagine. I was really involved at the script stage, but then [director] Craig [Gillespie] has just been such a great partner. He’s just been doing his thing. You never know how something cuts together, but right now it looks amazing. It’s really cool stuff. “

The film is based on Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, the comic series written by Tom King and illustrated by Bilquis Evely. After her father is murdered and the one responsible is still out there, a young alien girl named Ruthye Marye Knoll seeks out Supergirl to help her on a vicious mission. She wants revenge, and if Supergirl doesn’t help her, she’ll do it herself, whatever the cost.

Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon) stars in Supergirl as Kara Zor-El, alongside Eve Ridley (3 Body Problem) as Ruthye, Matthias Schoenaerts (Rust and Bone) as Krem of the Yellow Hill, David Krumholtz (Oppenheimer) as Zor-El, Emily Beecham (1899) as Alura, and Jason Momoa as Lobo, a role he has longed to play for years. Supergirl will hit theaters on June 26, 2026.

It’s been expected that Supergirl will make her first appearance in Superman. The highly anticipated launch of the new DC Universe (not counting Creature Commandos) is now less than a month away. I certainly don’t envy James Gunn at the moment; a lot is riding on the success of this movie, but I’ve got my fingers crossed that he can pull it off. Superman will hit theaters on July 11.

What do you think of the Supergirl title change? Do you wish they’d kept the Woman of Tomorrow subtitle?