Rust and Bone actor Matthias Schoenaerts steps onto DC’s Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow as the villain Krem of the Yellow Hills

Belgian actor Matthias Schoenaerts (Rust and Bone, The Danish Girl, Red Sparrow) is heading to the DC Universe for the upcoming Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow movie starring Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El. Schoenaerts joins the highly-anticipated adaptation of Tom King and Bilquis Evely’s Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow as the villain Krem of the Yellow Hills, who kills the father of a young alien girl. When the young woman crosses paths with Kara and ultimately pulls her into her orbit, Kara Zor-El and Krem come to blows.

Ana Nogueira (The Vampire Diaries, The Blacklist, Hightown) adapts King’s series for the silver screen with Craig Gillespie (Dumb Money, Cruella, Lars and the Real Girl) directing. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is part of James Gunn and Peter Safran’s “Gods and Monsters” arc, which kicks off a new era of the DC cinematic universe.

“Kara Zor-El has seen some epic adventures over the years, but she now finds her life without meaning or purpose. Here she is, a young woman who saw her planet destroyed and was sent to Earth to protect a baby cousin who ended up not needing her. What was it all for? Wherever she goes, people only see her through the lens of Superman’s fame,” reads the official synopsis of the comic book. “Just when Supergirl thinks she’s had enough, everything changes. An alien girl seeks her out for a vicious mission. Her world has been destroyed, and the bad guys responsible are still out there. She wants revenge, and if Supergirl doesn’t help her, she’ll do it herself, whatever the cost. Now a Kryptonian, a dog, and an angry, heartbroken child head out into space on a journey that will shake them to their very core.”

“Superman is a guy sent to Earth and raised by loving parents, where Supergirl in this story, she is a character raised on a chunk of Krypton,” Gunn explained when the project was first announced. “She watched everybody around her perish in some terrible way, so she’s a much more jaded character.”

Schoenaerts is known for his roles as Booker in Netflix’s The Old Guard, Detective Lem Getweller from David O. Russell’s Amsterdam, and Django from the Spaghetti Western series Django. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow gives Matthias Schoenaerts a fantastic opportunity to take center stage as he squares off with DC’s Angel of the Sky. Krem is responsible for some unspeakable actions in King and Evely’s story. I would not be surprised if Kara punched a hole through his chest. We’ll need to wait and see.

