House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock is your new Supergirl

James Gunn didn’t take long to decide on his new Supergirl as The Wrap reports that House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock is now in talks to take on the role.

It’s expected that Supergirl will make her debut in a future DCU project, and while it’s been assumed that the project will be Superman: Legacy, it could easily be something else. Milly Alcock will then take on the leading role in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. THR adds that the movie could start shooting as early as this fall, assuming Warner Bros. is able to sign a director soon.

Milly Alcock was first reported to be up for the role earlier this month alongside Emilia Jones (Locke & Key), and Meg Donnelly (The Winchesters). Just last week, it was revealed that the list had been narrowed down to Alcock and Donnelly. Hollywood works fast… sometimes. Gunn confirmed the news on Instagram, saying “Milly is a fantastically talented young actor, and I’m incredibly excited about her being a part of the DCU. Yes, I first became aware of her in House of the Dragon but I was blown away by her varied auditions and screen tests for #Supergirl. She embodies Kara as envisioned by @tomking_tk, @bilquis and Ana Nogueira.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will be scripted by Ana Nogueira and based on the Tom King comic series of the same name. The search is still on for a director, but Gunn has teased that this version of Supergirl will be different. “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl,” Gunn said. “She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re use to seeing.

James Gunn is currently prepping Superman: Legacy, which is expected to start shooting in March. The film will star David Corenswet (Pearl) as Clark Kent, with Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel) as Lois Lane. We’ll also see Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Guy Gardner, a charismatic and slightly obnoxious member of the Green Lantern Corps; Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Hawkgirl; Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific; Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho; María Gabriela de Faría (Deadly Class) as The Engineer, a member of The Authority; Sara Sampaio (At Midnight) as Eve Teschmacher; and Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) as Jimmy Olsen. Nicholas Hoult is also set to appear as Lex Luthor, which Gunn finally confirmed last month. Superman: Legacy is slated to hit theaters on July 11, 2025.

How do you feel about Milly Alcock taking on the role of Supergirl?

Source: The Wrap
