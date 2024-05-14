Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow gets 2026 release date, with Mortal Kombat 2 hitting theaters next year

Warner Bros. has announced the official release date for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, with the DCU movie set to hit theaters on June 26, 2026. Additionally, the studio unveiled release dates for several of its other big movies, including Mortal Kombat 2, which will hit theaters on October 24, 2025.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will star Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon) in the title role, with the film set to be scripted by Ana Nogueira and based on the Tom King comic series of the same name. Craig Gillespie (Cruella) is expected to direct the movie, but DC Studios co-chief James Gunn has teased that this version of Supergirl will be different. “ In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl, ” Gunn said. “ She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re use to seeing. ” Production will begin later this year.

The Supergirl movie will be the second theatrical installment of the new DC Universe, following in the footsteps of Gunn’s Superman movie, which will hit theaters on July 11, 2025. It has been teased that Supergirl might appear in another DC project before her solo movie.