Supergirl’s Melissa Benoist responds to the casting of Milly Alcock as Kara for Supergirl: World of Tomorrow

Melissa Benoist got to carry her own Supergirl project when she starred in the recent TV series and now that James Gunn’s universe is up and running, she responds to the new actress taking the role.

The filming of James Gunn’s new DC universe is underway, and there is already a buzz online as Gunn posts a close-up shot of his new Superman’s emblem. An AI-made picture was even making the rounds, which was debunked by James Gunn himself, that depicts a paparazzi shot of David Corenswet on the set of Superman in full costume, trunks and all. Long before the cameras started rolling, or even before the actors were cast, Gunn had introduced his plans for the newly revamped DC Universe, and in the Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters phase, it would include a film with Superman’s cousin from Krypton, Kara Zor-El, in Supergirl: World of Tomorrow.

Earlier this year, the casting was announced for Gunn’s Superman, known previously as Superman: Legacy, and an announcement was made for House of the Dragon‘s Milly Alcock getting the role of Kara in the upcoming Supergirl film. ScreenRant sat down with Melissa Benoist, who previously occupied the role in the CW Arrowverse, as she promotes her new project, The Girls on the Bus. Benoist was asked about her excitement about the casting, and she replied,

I think any and all takes on the character are valuable because of what she stands for. Supergirl as an entity is iconic for a reason and has been since the ’50s. I personally think that every iteration of her is valuable for young women to see, and hopefully [with] every take on her, someone will see themselves in it.”

When Gunn confirmed he had cast Alcock in the role, he posted on Instagram, “Milly is a fantastically talented young actor, and I’m incredibly excited about her being a part of the DCU. Yes, I first became aware of her in House of the Dragon but I was blown away by her varied auditions and screen tests for #Supergirl. She embodies Kara as envisioned by @tomking_tk, @bilquis and Ana Nogueira.“ The synopsis for Tom King’s Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which will serve as the basis for Gunn’s film, deals with Kara enduring a wicked hangover. As she cusses her way toward sobriety, Kara becomes mixed up in a mission that pushes her powers and heart to the limit.