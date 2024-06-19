From one Supergirl to another: Melissa Benoist has some advice for Milly Alcock

A new Supergirl will soon be taking to the skies, but before she does, the previous incarnation of the character has a few words of advice for her successor. Melissa Benoist played the character from 2016 to 2021 on The CW’s Supergirl series, but Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon) will be taking on the role in the new DC Universe.

Melissa Benoist recently sat down with Perri Nemiroff for an episode of Collider Ladies Night. As the character is truly iconic, Benoist was asked how she dealt with that pressure while also trying to deliver her best performance. She also dropped a little advice for any future Supergirls.

“ That’s a really good question. I think what always drove me while working on that show was the audience and who I knew I was making the show for, ” Benoist said. “ Of course, I know that she is an iconic character that spans many generations of fans, but the people that I was making that show for while we were making it were young women, and if I kept that in the forefront of my mind, it always made everything palatable. “

Milly Alcock will be starring in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, with the film set to be scripted by Ana Nogueira and based on the Tom King comic series of the same name. Craig Gillespie (Cruella) is expected to direct the movie, but DC Studios co-chief James Gunn has teased that this version of Supergirl will be different. “ In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl, ” Gunn said. “ She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re use to seeing. ” Production will begin later this year, with the film slated to be released on June 26, 2026.

The Supergirl movie will be the second theatrical installment of the new DC Universe, following Gunn’s Superman movie, which will hit theaters on July 11, 2025. It has been teased that Supergirl might appear in another DC project before her solo movie.