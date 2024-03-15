Teen Titans live-action movie in development from Supergirl writer

THR reports that Warner Bros. is developing a live-action Teen Titans movie and has tapped Ana Nogueira to write the script.

Nogueira is already a member of the DC Studios family, as she is the writer of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, the upcoming DC movie starring Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon) in the title role.

The Teen Titans were initially introduced in 1964 as a superhero team consisting of Robin, Kid Flash, and Aqualad. Over the decades, the team expanded to include characters such as Wonder Girl, Speedy, Cyborg, Raven, Starfire, Beast Boy, and more. The franchise has a large following, particularly due to the popularity of the Teen Titans Go! animated series. The animated comedy has run for eight seasons on Cartoon Network with nearly 400 episodes under their utility belts. It has also spawned several films, including Teen Titans Go! To the Movies and Teen Titans Go! vs Teen Titans.

The Teen Titans have previously made the leap to live-action, albeit on the small screen, in Titans. The first and second seasons of the series aired on DC Universe before making the leap to HBO Max for its final two seasons. This also isn’t the first time that Warner Bros. has attempted to develop a Teen Titans movie, as one was in the works seventeen years ago with Akiva Goldsman producing.

As for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, the movie is said to be based on the Tom King comic series of the same name. The search for a director is still ongoing, but Gunn has teased that this version of Supergirl will be different. “ In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl,” Gunn said. “She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re use to seeing.” Given the early casting of Milly Alcock as Supergirl, it’s possible that she might appear in James Gunn’s Superman, which is currently in production.

