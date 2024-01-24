Supergirl casting reportedly narrowed down to Milly Alcock and Meg Donnelly

Supergirl casting has reportedly been narrowed down to Milly Alcock and Meg Donnelly, with the character to first appear in Superman: Legacy.

According to THR, screen tests for the role of Supergirl took place yesterday, with sources saying that the casting has been narrowed down to Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon) and Meg Donnelly (The Winchesters).

DC Studios’ James Gunn and Peter Safran were said to be present for the Supergirl testing. The character is expected to be introduced in Superman: Legacy before taking the lead in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Milly Alcock and Meg Donnelly were first mentioned as contenders for the Supergirl role two weeks ago, along with Emilia Jones (Locke & Key).

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will be scripted by Ana Nogueira, based on the Tom King comic series of the same name. The search is still on for a director, but Gunn has teased that this version of Supergirl will be different. “ In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl, ” Gunn said. “ She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re use to seeing. “

James Gunn is currently prepping Superman: Legacy, which is expected to start shooting in March. The film will star David Corenswet (Pearl) as Clark Kent, with Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel) as Lois Lane. We’ll also see Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Guy Gardner, a charismatic and slightly obnoxious member of the Green Lantern Corps; Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Hawkgirl; Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific; Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho; María Gabriela de Faría (Deadly Class) as The Engineer, a member of The Authority; Sara Sampaio (At Midnight) as Eve Teschmacher; and Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) as Jimmy Olsen. Nicholas Hoult is also set to appear as Lex Luthor, which Gunn finally confirmed last month. Superman: Legacy is slated to hit theaters on July 11, 2025.

