Supergirl: Milly Alcock, Emilia Jones & Meg Donnelly reportedly testing for DC role

According to Deadline, DC Studios are preparing to begin the testing process for the role of Supergirl in the DC Universe. In the mix are Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon), Emilia Jones (Locke & Key), and Meg Donnelly (The Winchesters).

Deadline’s report states that the Supergirl testing will take place sometime in the next month, with James Gunn definitely playing a part in the process. The character is set to take the lead of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, but there’s the chance she could make an appearance in another DC project, which is why the studio wants to sign an actress sooner rather than later. We all know how this process goes, so take this all with a grain of salt; while these actresses could wind up testing for the role, it could easily land in someone else’s lap.

It’s interesting to note that Meg Donnelly actually has a little experience playing Supergirl, as she voices the character in Legion of Super-Heroes and the upcoming Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part One.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will be scripted by Ana Nogueira, based on the Tom King comic series of the same name. The search is still on for a director, but Gunn has teased that this version of Supergirl will be different. “ In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl, ” Gunn said. “ She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re use to seeing. “

James Gunn is currently prepping Superman: Legacy, which is expected to start shooting in March. The film will star David Corenswet (Pearl) as Clark Kent, with Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel) as Lois Lane. We’ll also see Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Guy Gardner, a charismatic and slightly obnoxious member of the Green Lantern Corps; Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Hawkgirl; Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific; Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho; María Gabriela de Faría (Deadly Class) as The Engineer, a member of The Authority; Sara Sampaio (At Midnight) as Eve Teschmacher; and Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) as Jimmy Olsen. Nicholas Hoult is also set to appear as Lex Luthor, which Gunn finally confirmed last month.

Superman: Legacy is slated to hit theaters on July 11, 2025.