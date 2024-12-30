Jason Momoa to play DC’s Main Man, Lobo, in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

Jason Momoa will play Lobo, the Czarnian Bounty Hunter, in DC’s Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, starring Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El.

By
Lobo, Jason Momoa, Supergirl, James Gunn, DC

Jason Momoa is going from the ocean deep to the galactic highway when he steps into Lobo’s boots for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Momoa has wanted to play Lobo for years, and his dream is finally coming true. Lobo, created by Roger Slifer and Keith Giffen, debuted in Omega Men #3 circa 1983. Lobo is a Czarnian bounty hunter who rides a motorcycle through the cosmos in search of his marks. Inspired by characters like Punisher and Wolverine, Lobo became DC’s poster boy for violence as fans warmed to his reckless nature and “rude dude” attitude.

This attempt is not the first at bringing the cigar-chomping Czarnian to the silver screen. Previously, Guy Ritchie and Brad Peyton tried to bring Lobo front and center, with Dwayne Johnson eyeing the role in Peyton’s version. Michael Bay also attempted to adapt the character, but the concept stalled before taking to the stars. While Lobo fans got a version of the character (played by Emmett J. Scanlan) in the SyFy series Krypton, Lobo remains remanded to the small screen.

Jason Momoa celebrated his chance to play Lobo in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow by posting a snippet of an old interview on Instagram:

Interestingly, Lobo does not appear in the final version of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow by Tom King and artist Bilquis Evely. Early in the creative process, King pitched the story as a Lobo/Supergirl book. Still, King’s editors, Brittany Holzherr and Jamie Rich said, “No, take Lobo out and make Supergirl the Rooster Cogburn character.” Who’s that? Remember True Grit? Jeff Bridges plays Rooster Cogburn, a cranky, drunk, and bitter lawman who joins a young girl on a mission of revenge against a band of outlaws in Joel and Ethan Coen’s 2010 Western. Truthfully, I never made the connection until now. It makes perfect sense.

Craig Gillespie directs Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow from a script by Ana Nogueira and based on the Tom King comic series of the same name. Gunn has teased that this version of Supergirl will be different. “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl,” Gunn said. “She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re use to seeing.”

What do you think about Jason Momoa playing Lobo in DC’s Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow? If King pulled Lobo from the original story, would bringing him back be a good idea? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

Source: Instagram
Tags: , ,
icon More Movie News
Rumor: Is James Wan directing the R-rated adaptation of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin?
Across the Spiderverse has quickly risen to becoming one of the greatest movie sequels of all time - how does it compare to other sequels?
The Best Movie Sequels of All Time
Deadpool 3, Shawn Levy, Ryan Reynolds
Tim Miller reveals the jaw-droppingly low salary he received for directing Marvel’s Deadpool
The Violent Night 2 writers assure fans that they know what people want to see in the "action hero Santa Claus" sequel
Violent Night 2 writers: “We know what the people want.”
View All

About the Author

8910 Articles Published
facebook

Born and raised in New York, then immigrated to Canada, Steve Seigh has been a JoBlo.com editor, columnist, and critic since 2012. He started with Ink & Pixel, a column celebrating the magic and evolution of animation, before launching the companion YouTube series Animation Movies Revisited. He's also the host of the Talking Comics Podcast, a personality-driven audio show focusing on comic books, film, music, and more. You'll rarely catch him without headphones on his head and pancakes on his breath.

Latest Jason Momoa News

Latest Movie News

Movie News
Across the Spiderverse has quickly risen to becoming one of the greatest movie sequels of all time - how does it compare to other sequels?

The Best Movie Sequels of All Time

Across the Spiderverse has quickly risen to become acclaimed as one of the greatest movie sequels of all time – how does it compare to other sequels?

Load more articles