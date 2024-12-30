Jason Momoa to play DC’s Main Man, Lobo, in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

Jason Momoa is going from the ocean deep to the galactic highway when he steps into Lobo’s boots for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Momoa has wanted to play Lobo for years, and his dream is finally coming true. Lobo, created by Roger Slifer and Keith Giffen, debuted in Omega Men #3 circa 1983. Lobo is a Czarnian bounty hunter who rides a motorcycle through the cosmos in search of his marks. Inspired by characters like Punisher and Wolverine, Lobo became DC’s poster boy for violence as fans warmed to his reckless nature and “rude dude” attitude.

This attempt is not the first at bringing the cigar-chomping Czarnian to the silver screen. Previously, Guy Ritchie and Brad Peyton tried to bring Lobo front and center, with Dwayne Johnson eyeing the role in Peyton’s version. Michael Bay also attempted to adapt the character, but the concept stalled before taking to the stars. While Lobo fans got a version of the character (played by Emmett J. Scanlan) in the SyFy series Krypton, Lobo remains remanded to the small screen.

Jason Momoa celebrated his chance to play Lobo in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow by posting a snippet of an old interview on Instagram:

Interestingly, Lobo does not appear in the final version of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow by Tom King and artist Bilquis Evely. Early in the creative process, King pitched the story as a Lobo/Supergirl book. Still, King’s editors, Brittany Holzherr and Jamie Rich said, “No, take Lobo out and make Supergirl the Rooster Cogburn character.” Who’s that? Remember True Grit? Jeff Bridges plays Rooster Cogburn, a cranky, drunk, and bitter lawman who joins a young girl on a mission of revenge against a band of outlaws in Joel and Ethan Coen’s 2010 Western. Truthfully, I never made the connection until now. It makes perfect sense.

Craig Gillespie directs Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow from a script by Ana Nogueira and based on the Tom King comic series of the same name. Gunn has teased that this version of Supergirl will be different. “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl,” Gunn said. “She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re use to seeing.”

What do you think about Jason Momoa playing Lobo in DC’s Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow? If King pulled Lobo from the original story, would bringing him back be a good idea? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.