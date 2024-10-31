Eve Ridley to play Ruthye Marye Knoll in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow continues to assemble its main cast as Deadline reports that Eve Ridley (3 Body Problem) is set to play Ruthye Marye Knoll, the young alien who teams up with Supergirl.

Milly Alcock will be starring in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, with the film set to be scripted by Ana Nogueira and based on the comic series of the same name written by Tom King and illustrated by Bilquis Evely. After her father is murdered and the one responsible is still out there, Ruthye Marye Knoll seeks out Supergirl to help her on a vicious mission. She wants revenge, and if Supergirl doesn’t help her, she’ll do it herself, whatever the cost. Matthias Schoenaerts (Rust and Bone) will play Krem of the Yellow Hill, the villain who kills Knoll’s father.

Craig Gillespie (Cruella) will direct the movie, but DC Studios co-chief James Gunn has teased that this version of Supergirl will be different. “ In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl, ” Gunn said. “ She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re use to seeing. ” Production will begin early next year, with the film slated to be released on June 26, 2026.

The Supergirl movie will be the second theatrical installment of the new DC Universe, following Gunn’s Superman movie, which will hit theaters on July 11, 2025. It has been teased that Supergirl might appear in another DC project before her solo movie.

However, the first project to emerge from the new DC Universe will be Creature Commandos, an animated series featuring the voices of Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Indira Varma as The Bride, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Alan Tudyk as Doctor Phosphorus, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, and Steve Agee as John Economos, and Sean Gunn as Weasel. The series will debut on Max on December 5th.