David Krumholtz & Emily Beecham join the cast of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

THR reports that David Krumholtz (Oppenheimer) and Emily Beecham (1899) have joined the cast of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Production on the DC Studios film will officially kick off this week with Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon) starring as Kara Zor-El.

Krumholtz and Beecham will be playing Supergirl’s parents in the film, who are known as Zor-El and Alura in the comics. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will be directed by Craig Gillespie and scripted by Ana Nogueira. It’s based on the comic series of the same name written by Tom King and illustrated by Bilquis Evely. After her father is murdered and the one responsible is still out there, a young alien girl named Ruthye Marye Knoll seeks out Supergirl to help her on a vicious mission. She wants revenge, and if Supergirl doesn’t help her, she’ll do it herself, whatever the cost.

Eve Ridley (3 Body Problem) will play Ruthye, with Matthias Schoenaerts (Rust and Bone) set to play Krem of the Yellow Hill, the villain who kills Ruthye’s father. Jason Momoa will also appear on Lobo, a role he has longed to play for years. He previously played Aquaman in the DCEU, so hopefully, the casual fan won’t be too confused.

DC Studios co-chief James Gunn has teased that this version of Supergirl will be different from what we’ve seen before. “ In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl, ” Gunn said. “ She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re use to seeing. ”

The Supergirl movie will be the second theatrical installment of the new DC Universe, following Gunn’s Superman movie, which will hit theaters on July 11, 2025. It has been teased that Supergirl might appear in the film. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is slated to be released on June 26, 2026.