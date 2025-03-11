James Gunn shares a quick exchange he had with Jason Momoa about Lobo as soon as he took over DC Films

Both Momoa and Gunn knew from the beginning that Momoa was going to play Lobo as soon as Gunn and Peter Safran headed up the DCU.

The upcoming Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is being directed by Craig Gillespie and scripted by Ana Nogueira. It’s based on the comic series of the same name, written by Tom King and illustrated by Bilquis Evely. After her father is murdered and the one responsible is still out there, a young alien girl named Ruthye Marye Knoll seeks out Supergirl to help her on a vicious mission. She wants revenge, and if Supergirl doesn’t help her, she’ll do it herself, whatever the cost.

One of the casting choices in the movie that fans seemed to gravitate towards was Jason Momoa finally getting to portray Lobo after years of the Aquaman star wanting to play him. Variety has revealed that not only was Momoa ready to take on the role, but James Gunn, head of the DCU, was always going to cast him in the role. Gunn unveiled a text exchange made between him and Momoa when it was announced that Gunn and Peter Safran would head up the DC universe. Momoa simply texted Gunn, “F*cking Lobo.” Gunn also revealed his response was, “Dude, I’ve said you should be Lobo for years. No lie.”

As Gunn shared the text with Momoa, for the anniversary of this character, he expounded, “On the anniversary of Lobo, I can’t help but think of a text I received from Jason Momoa on the morning it was announced Peter & I were the heads of DC Studios — the day Jason & I first discussed him joining the DCU as Lobo. I’ve loved watching Jason bring him to life and can’t wait to share that with all of you.”

Lobo, created by Roger Slifer and Keith Giffen, debuted in Omega Men #3 circa 1983. Lobo is a Czarnian bounty hunter who rides a motorcycle through the cosmos in search of his marks. Inspired by characters like Punisher and Wolverine, Lobo became DC’s poster boy for violence as fans warmed to his reckless nature and “rude dude” attitude.

This attempt is not the first at bringing the cigar-chomping Czarnian to the silver screen. Previously, Guy Ritchie and Brad Peyton tried to bring Lobo front and center, with Dwayne Johnson eyeing the role in Peyton’s version. Michael Bay also attempted to adapt the character, but the concept stalled before taking to the stars. While Lobo fans got a version of the character (played by Emmett J. Scanlan) in the SyFy series Krypton, Lobo remains remanded to the small screen.

