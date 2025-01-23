James Gunn sort of reveals a first look at Milly Alcock’s Kara Zor-El for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

Look! Up in the sky! It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s the back of Supergirl’s head! Before Friday arrives to save us from other days that end in “Y,” James Gunn is blowing up his social media spaces with the first look at Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

The image features Milly Alcock sitting in a folding chair with the “symbol for hope” stenciled on the back. She’s comfy in a dark hoodie and looks at a brightly lit city street, almost like she’s resting in an intergalactic diner. While the image fails to show Kara’s super suit, it’s worth noting that Kara slums it up a bit in the story the film is based on, written by Tom King.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will be directed by Craig Gillespie and scripted by Ana Nogueira. It’s based on the comic series of the same name, written by Tom King and illustrated by Bilquis Evely. After her father is murdered and the one responsible is still out there, a young alien girl named Ruthye Marye Knoll seeks out Supergirl to help her on a vicious mission. She wants revenge, and if Supergirl doesn’t help her, she’ll do it herself, whatever the cost.

DC Studios co-chief James Gunn has teased that this version of Supergirl will be different from what we’ve seen before. “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl,” Gunn said. “She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re use to seeing.”

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow stars Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, Emily Beechum as Alura, Jason Momoa as Lobo, David Krumholtz as Zor-El, and Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is expected to fly up, up, and away in theaters on June 26, 2026.