David Krumholtz shares a temporary logo for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow as the DC film begins to wrap

As DC Studios prepares for the anticipated release of James Gunn’s Superman on July 11, another super-powered film in the Gods and Monsters arc is wrapping production. Today, David Krumholtz, who plays Supergirl’s father, Zor-El, in the upcoming film Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, shared a temporary logo for the forthcoming film. Krumholtz featured the logo in a recent Instagram post alongside an image of his casting chair with the name Zor-El on the back. The new photos come a day after Krumholtz posted a picture of himself looking proud and somewhat smarmy while wearing a Supergirl t-shirt.

We expect the Supergirl logo to be redesigned before the film’s release, but for now, the red, blue, and yellow graphic gives off bold superhero vibes.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will be directed by Craig Gillespie and scripted by Ana Nogueira. It’s based on the comic series of the same name, written by Tom King and illustrated by Bilquis Evely. After her father is murdered and the one responsible is still out there, a young alien girl named Ruthye Marye Knoll seeks out Supergirl to help her on a vicious mission. She wants revenge, and if Supergirl doesn’t help her, she’ll do it herself, whatever the cost.

DC Studios co-chief James Gunn has teased that this version of Supergirl will be different from what we’ve seen before. “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl,” Gunn said. “She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re use to seeing.”

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow stars Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, Emily Beechum as Alura, Jason Momoa as Lobo, David Krumholtz as Zor-El, and Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll.

What do you think about the new Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow logo? Should the studio redesign it closer to the film’s release? Are you getting more excited about the DCU now that productions are cooking with gas? Let us know in the comments section below.