Superman spin-offs: Mr. Terrific gets trademarked, Jimmy Olsen show rumored to be a crime anthology

DC Studios heads Peter Safran and James Gunn have launched a new cinematic universe. Chapter One of the DC Universe, Gods and Monsters, officially got started with season 1 of the animated series Creature Commandos back in December, with Superman being the first film in the universe. Peacemaker season 2, which premieres in August, is also part of the DCU. Other upcoming entries include the film Supergirl, which reaches theatres in June of 2026, the film Clayface, which reaches theatres in September of 2026, and the HBO series Lanterns. A couple of weeks ago, The Wall Street Journal revealed that the universe could continue to expand with TV shows that center on characters who are introduced in Superman. Specifically, they mentioned that “a knowledgeable person” told them Gunn is considering TV spinoffs for characters like superhero Mr. Terrific and reporter Jimmy Olsen. Now, fans have noticed that DC has filed trademark applications for ‘MR. TERRIFIC’ in multiple categories: Apparel, Motion Pictures, Entertainment Services, Comic Books, and Toys – which could mean nothing, or could be an indication that DC Studios has big plans for the character. Rumors have also started swirling around about the potential Jimmy Olsen show, which some say might turn out to be a crime anthology that would be used to introduce various villains into the universe.

DC Comics has filed trademark applications for ‘MR. TERRIFIC’ and ‘MISTER MIRACLE’ across multiple categories:

• Motion Pictures

• Entertainment Services

• Comic Books

• Toys

• Apparel pic.twitter.com/xjmmgfQkfK — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) July 22, 2025

DC has also filed to trademark ‘MISTER MIRACLE’ ahead of the animated series that Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios are developing with Tom King.

As reported on our Discord…sources tell DCULeaks that a Jimmy Olsen series is in fact in development at DC Studios and is a project that we’ve been tracking for some time. It’s set to be a crime anthology series focused on different DC villains hosted by Jimmy Olsen. pic.twitter.com/A1FPZkNxYV — DCULeaks (@rDCUleaks) July 21, 2025

Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) plays Mr. Terrific in the film, while Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) takes on the role of Jimmy Olsen. There have been great responses to both actors and their characters in reviews (JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray mentioned Mr. Terrific as a scene stealer in his review, and in his second opinion review, Tyler Nichols said that Mr. Terrific and Jimmy Olsen “steal nearly every scene they’re in.”), so it’s understandable that they might end up being the focus of spin-off shows.

Gathegi and Gisondo star in Superman alongside David Corenswet (Pearl) as Clark Kent / Superman; Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel) as Lois Lane; Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road) as the villainous Lex Luthor; Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Guy Gardner, a charismatic and slightly obnoxious member of the Green Lantern Corps; Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Hawkgirl; Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho; María Gabriela de Faría (Deadly Class) as The Engineer, a member of The Authority; Sara Sampaio (At Midnight) as Eve Teschmacher; Wendell Pierce (The Wire) as Perry White; Neva Howell (Logan Lucky) as Martha Kent; and Pruitt Taylor-Vince (The Walking Dead) as Jonathan Kent.

While it’s easy to imagine what a Mr. Terrific movie or show would be like, the idea of a Jimmy Olsen show was more difficult for fans to wrap their heads around. Now, if the rumor turns out to be true, it makes more sense and becomes more appealing. I would be very interested in watching a DC villain crime anthology show hosted by Jimmy Olsen.

Would you like to see the Superman characters Mr. Terrific and Jimmy Olsen get their own TV spin-offs? Let us know by leaving a comment below.