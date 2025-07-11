Superman Review (A Second Opinion)

Earlier this week, our EIC Chris Bumbray reviewed Superman and was relatively cool on it. Check out his review HERE, but here’s another take on the movie from our man Tyler Nichols! Which one do you agree with? Let us know in the comments!

PLOT: Superman must reconcile his alien Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as reporter Clark Kent. As the embodiment of truth, justice and the human way he soon finds himself in a world that views these as old-fashioned.

REVIEW: Superman has proven to be a hard nut to crack in the cinema, so it’s exciting to see a new iteration trying again, this time launching a whole new DC Universe. With James Gunn at the helm, it was always clear there’d be plenty of comic book love involved. But there’s always been the question of whether Gunn’s sensibilities would mesh well with such a morally upright character, such as the last son of Krypton. I’m happy to say that Gunn not only knocks it out of the park with Superman himself, but also with establishing his new DCU.

Superman follows our title character as he’s dealing with the political ramifications of saving people. It feels very modern, while never betraying the true nature of the character. The world feels completely lived in, with various superheroes like Green Lantern, Hawk Girl, and Mr. Terrific actively fighting bad guys in Metropolis as well. But all-time Superman nemesis Lex Luthor has a plan up his sleeve to turn the public against the Man of Steel. There are some twists and turns that any savvy comic book reader will already be privy to, but the journey getting there is heart-pounding and remarkable. I was a little worried Gun would go too far with the humor, but it never betrays the world or any of the drama unfolding.

David Corenswet embodies Superman in ways we haven’t seen since Christopher Reeve. Never feeling like an imitation, Corenswet has the same swagger as his comic book counterpart. Given the story, we’re getting more Superman than Clark Kent, but, for a blockbuster of this nature, it feels like we’re getting the right amount of each. The Clark moments hit hard, as do the action beats with Supes himself. His chemistry with Rachel Brosnahan is electric, and it’s nice to see the Lois Lane character treated with such respect. She’s a strong-willed journalist who won’t back down, and Brosnahan really nails it. If anything, I wanted more of her.

Nicholas Hoult is such a sniveling Lex Luthor, while still representing that mad genius we all know and love. He manages to avoid some of the cartoonishly evil qualities we’ve seen before, and you can genuinely feel his contempt for Kryptonian. But the pure evil that surrounds Lex really can’t be minimized. The glee on his acolytes’ faces as they’re doing truly terrible things is a reminder that following orders is not an excuse for evil actions.

What’s most impressive is how Superman deals with its very large ensemble. There was never a moment where I felt we were needlessly with a group of characters, as everyone has a purpose and place in the story. Skyler Gisondo‘s Jimmy Olsen, Edi Gathegi‘s Mr. Terrific, and Nathan Fillion‘s Guy Gardner were three standouts, stealing nearly every scene they’re in. Even Eve Tessmacher, who, upon initial announcement of the character’s inclusion, I was expecting to be nothing more than nostalgia bait, but she’s just as pivotal as many others.

I was absolutely enthralled throughout Superman and could not believe my eyes at times. The CGI is truly mindblowing, with Krypto being one of the most impressive digital feats put to screen. I constantly forgot that I wasn’t actually looking at a real dog. Even the practical effects are incredible, with Anthony Carrigan‘s Metamorpho being a technical wonder. The flying sequences are like a rollercoaster in IMAX, with the crowd cheering during every big moment. I can’t remember the last time I felt such excitement from an audience. It truly embodied everything I love about the theatrical experience.

One aspect I wasn’t a fan of was all the city destruction. I didn’t like it when Snyder did it, and I don’t like it now that Gunn is doing it. The excuse of evacuating the city can only go so far, and it does feel like needless destruction. I also didn’t love how underpowered he felt at times, often getting his ass kicked. It could have probably been dialed back a bit, but with most complaints being how overpowered he is, I understand why it was done.

There’s a sect of people who will have already made up their mind about Superman before even stepping foot in the theater. This happens with any major release, especially comic book movies, which have become cool to hate over the last few years. But as a lifelong comic book fan who has never quite connected with any onscreen version since Reeve, this gave me a Superman that I could finally embrace. Because, despite being an alien, he’s presented more human and grounded than we’ve seen in years. It reminded me of my favorite story, All-Star Superman, and made me very excited for the future of the DCU. Superman doesn’t nail every aspect, but I’m not sure you could have asked for a better start.

SUPERMAN IS IN THEATERS EVERYWHERE ON JULY 11TH, 2025.