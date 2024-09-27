Megalopolis: What did you think of Francis Ford Coppola’s passion project

One of the most controversial movies of the year is certainly Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis. Not only did Coppola spend decades putting together his futuristic fable, but he also sunk a chunk of his personal fortune into the $100 million-plus epic, only to have it met with jeers from many (but not all) critics following its screenings at Cannes, TIFF and more.

To be sure, this isn’t even close to the first time Coppola’s flirted with disaster as a filmmaker. While The Godfather 1 & 2, The Conversation and Apocalypse Now are rightly regarded as all-timers, Coppola had a massive flop with One from the Heart, a movie that plunged him into bankruptcy, as well as The Cotton Club (which I kinda like), Tucker, Jack, Twixt, and more than a few others.

Over on Rotten Tomatoes, Megalopolis has split critics right down the middle, earning a 50% Tomato-meter score, while the audience score has yet to be tallied. If you look at the audience reviews, they range from utter amazement at what Coppola was able to accomplish (and his guts as a filmmaker) to complete and utter befuddlement at what they saw.

With that in mind, we want to get in on the fun here at JoBlo, so it’s your turn – dear readers – to weigh in on what you think about Francis Ford Coppola’s epic. To note, these debates tend to be SPOILER HEAVY, so if you haven’t seen the movie yet, I urge you to bookmark and return to this page AFTER you see the movie.

Still with us? In the comments, I want to hear what you thought of the movie itself, the CGI, performances, the oddball live theater component, Jon Voight with a bow-and-arrow (you’ll get it when you see the movie), and more. Have at it!