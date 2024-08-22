Michael Keaton doesn’t think the Marvel, DC Universes would exist without Batman director Tim Burton

In an era when several comic-book movies are released each year, it’s difficult to remember the time when comic-book movies (particularly decent ones) were few and far between. According to Michael Keaton, Tim Burton is responsible for the comic-book movie boom, whose Batman movie “ changed everything. “

“ Tim deserves enormous credit. He changed everything, ” Keaton told GQ. “ I can’t necessarily say this, but there’s a strong possibility there is no Marvel Universe, there is no DC Universe, without Tim Burton. He was doubted and questioned. ” The actor recalled that his casting as Batman was initially met with controversy, but he credits Burton for sticking with him. “ He hasn’t gotten himself enough credit for going, ‘Yeah, that guy,’ ” Keaton said. “ And everybody went, ‘Wait, Michael? You worked with him on Beetlejuice, right?’ But I think what happened was Tim saw Clean and Sober [Keaton’s first non-comedic role]. I get the credit. I don’t know that he got enough credit for making that move. That was a bold move. “

Before the release of Batman in 1989, the biggest comic-book movie was Superman. While the 1978 movie was a huge success, Batman took things to another level. Keaton returned for Batman Returns before handing the cape and cowl over to Val Kilmer. He also reprised the role in The Flash and the Batgirl movie, but the latter was shelved and will likely never be seen. The actor commented on the fate of Batgirl, saying that it doesn't bother him. " No, I didn't care one way or another. Big, fun, nice check, " Keaton said, but the actor added that he did feel bad for directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. "I like those boys. They're nice guys, " he said. " I pull for them. I want them to succeed, and I think they felt very badly, and that made me feel bad. "