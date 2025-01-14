Michael Shannon of all people would host SNL if he was asked

Michael Shannon may not scream comedy but the actor says he would host SNL if someone actually asked him to do so.

“Live from New York, it’s Saturday night!” The iconic line has been said by countless people, but not once has Michael Shannon delivered it on SNL. That would seem just about right, but as it turns out, Shannon isn’t against the idea of hosting should Lorne Michaels ever actually ask.

Michael Shannon recently sat down for Interview alongside Austin Butler (who hosted SNL in 2022), with the latter saying that Jeff Nichols (a frequent Shannon collaborator who recently directed both men in The Bikeriders) told him he was an excellent improviser, thus making him a good fit for Saturday Night Live. But as Shannon pointed out, “They have never asked me…They’ve never asked me once…I mean, at this point, I’m like, there’s a statute of limitations, man. If I did do it, I’d have to bitch about how long it took for them to ask me to do it. But yeah, I’d do it.” For what it’s worth, Shannon has no relation to former SNL cast member Molly Shannon, so so much for that in.

Michael Shannon also noted that his Chicago ties (he grew up around the ‘burbs) might lend to an SNL gig. “I mean, I know so many people that have been on that show, and I came up acting in Chicago. My theater that I’m a member of is a block away from Second City, and we all used to go to the same bar, all them improv folks.” Remember, Shannon made his big screen debut in Groundhog Day alongside SNL alum Bill Murray…but we see him more excited for WrestleMania tickets than hosting Saturday Night Live. If he did get the job, Shannon could even double up his duties and also serve as musical guest, as he plays in an R.E.M. cover band.

You might not immediately think of comedy — let alone SNL — when you think of Michael Shannon (maybe it’s the face or menacing voice?) but the guy has popped up in movies like The Night Before and They Came Together and you get a pretty good idea that he’s got the chops. He could definitely play off of his trademark style in some sketches, too.

Do you think Michael Shannon would make a good SNL host?