Mickey Rourke agrees to launch a GoFundMe to help prevent eviction from his LA home

While it’s easy to think of Hollywood as a land built from the bricks of glitz and glamour, it’s essential to remember that people are people, and some can fall through the cracks during hard times that come to us all. Take the case of Mickey Rourke, for example. According to reports, the actor, known for his roles in The Wrestler and Iron Man 2, is facing an eviction notice from his Los Angeles rental home. To combat these unfortunate circumstances, Rourke is approving the launch of a GoFundMe to help pay the outstanding debt of $59,100 owed in rent.

Rourke supports the GoFundMe campaign

The crowdfunding campaign, titled “Support Mickey to Prevent Eviction,” launched on Sunday morning with Rourke’s “full permission.” The drive urges fans to “help Mickey Rourke stay in his home.”

“Mickey Rourke is currently facing a very difficult and urgent situation: he is at risk of being evicted from his home,” the GoFundMe description reads. “Life doesn’t always move in a straight line, and despite everything Mickey has given through his work and his life, he is now dealing with a challenging financial moment that has put his housing at risk.”

According to the post, the fundraiser will pay for “immediate housing-related expenses and prevent eviction.”

“The goal is to give Mickey some stability and peace of mind during a stressful time so he can stay in his home and have the space to get back on his feet,” the fundraiser explains. “Any donation, no matter the size, will make a real difference.”

What is Mickey Rourke currently working on?

Instead of letting his star fizzle out, Rourke continues to work in genre filmmaking as part of ensemble casts for movies like Devil’s Play, Jade, and The Roaring Game, all released in 2025. He recently completed work on Craig Cukrowski’s fantasy drama, 3 Days Rising, and the Daniel Baldwin-directed drama, A Walking Miracle. He’s currently filming the Gino Donatelli crime drama Ave U, while his work for Mike Hatton’s Hollywood Heist and Scout Taylor-Compton’s Bring the Law are in post-production. Finally, Rourke will play Asa alongside Weronika Rosati in Brendan Moriarty’s action thriller In the Night.

If you’d like to help Mickey Rourke get back on his feet, please visit the GoFundMe and donate what you can. As always, every little bit helps.