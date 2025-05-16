Everything will come up Milhouse when the character’s new voice actor comes to The Simpsons with the show’s Season 36 finale

“So, this is what it feels like when doves cry,” said Milhouse Van Houten in the “Lemon of Troy” episode for The Simpsons Season 6, and now, scores of fans are shedding a tear for the end of an era. Pamela Hayden, who voiced the beloved blue-haired tragedy on two legs, Milhouse Van Houten, is retiring, and singer Kelly Macleod is stepping up to play Bart’s best friend and endearing victim of divorce, Milhouse. According to Entertainment Weekly, Macleod debuts as the character on Sunday’s season 36 finale “Estranger Things.”

The upcoming episode finds Marge concerned about a possible wedge between Bart and Lisa when the sibling duo stops watching a violent cartoon they love. Here’s the official description for “Estranger Things”: “When Bart & Lisa stop watching Itchy & Scratchy together, Marge fears that they’ll start to drift apart… but she has no idea how bad things are about to get!”

Interestingly, Macleod’s debut is as brief as it comes, with Milhouse only having one line of dialogue in the upcoming episode. The scene in question features Bart, Lisa, and Milhouse as adults, so it’s understandable why the character could sound different. I’ve not seen the episode, and I wonder if Milhouse still carries a torch for Lisa in their adult years. Are they a couple in the scene or simply friends?

“Estranger Things” isn’t Kelly Macleod’s first Simpsons episode. She previously appeared in the season 33 episode “Bart the Cool Kid.” In that episode, which also featured The Weeknd and Michael Rappaport, she performed the song “Two Badges, One Mind.”

“It’s been an honor and a joy to have worked on such a funny, witty, and groundbreaking show, and to give voice to Milhouse (and Jimbo Jones, Rod Flanders, Janey, Malibu Stacy, and many others),” Hayden said about her Simpsons experience.

“Here’s to everyone who made this terrific ride I’ve been on possible,” Hayden’s message continued. “P.S. I’ll always have a special place in my heart for that blue-haired 10-year-old boy with glasses.”

The Simpsons episode “Estranger Things” airs on Sunday, May 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.