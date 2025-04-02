The Simpsons, Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers & American Dad renewed for four seasons each

The Simpsons, Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers, and American Dad may outlive us all as Fox has renewed each series for four seasons.

“ This new deal celebrates the eternal popularity of these iconic comedies, as well as the enduring, prolific relationship we continue to enjoy with our friends at 20th Television Animation and the brilliant creators – that goes double for Seth this time around — and incredible voices behind these contemporary classics, ” said Michael Thorn, President of Fox Television Network.

This marks the return of American Dad! to Fox. The show has spent the last 11 years on TBS, but now it’s coming home. The deal will encompass seasons 16-19 of Bob’s Burgers, seasons 24-27 of Family Guy, seasons 20-23 of American Dad!, and seasons 37-40 of The Simpsons. I can’t believe that The Simpsons has been going on for nearly my entire life. I used to think that season 30 would have been a good time to call it quits. That’s a nice round number, but maybe season 40 will be it. Who knows. Maybe the show will outlive us all, trudging onwards until the death of the Sun and life as we know it. Sources say that the renewals are all for 15 episodes per season, which is shorter than typical seasons for each of the shows.

Family Guy and The Simpsons are also expected to continue producing holiday specials for Hulu and Disney+.

“ The longevity of this agreement reaffirms our commitment to the successful partnership we’ve built with the incredible team at Disney, ” said Rob Wade, CEO of Fox Entertainment. “ This collaboration has and will continue to generate meaningful long-term value and strategically build audiences from Fox to Hulu to fans worldwide. “