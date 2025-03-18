Disney+ launches a 24/7 stream of The Simpsons

Disney+ is launching a 24/7 stream of The Simpsons, which starts off by showing the 767 episodes of the first 35 seasons in order

As of today, March 18th, the Disney+ streaming service has launched a 24/7 stream of the animated series The Simpsons , with the 767 episodes that make up seasons 1 through 35 programmed to be shown in chronological order. As a press release notes, “This means a total of nearly 300 continuous hours with the Simpsons family.”

As for why they decided they should have a 24/7 stream of The Simpsons, the streaming service’s SVP of Programming & Content Curation, Gabe Lewis, explains, “ From day one, the fans have asked for a stream of The Simpsons, and we’re happy to oblige. Streams on Disney+ have been a fantastic go-to experience for subscribers looking to sit back and relax with their favorite shows and movies, and we look forward to evolving the user experience and expanding the offering with more streams, to more subscribers, later this year. “

Matt Selman, The Simpsons showrunner and binge-watcher, added: “ The Simpsons Stream will deliver a Simpsons marathon all day, every day — no matter when you tune in, this ultimate Simpsons binge will be there. “

The press release notes, “The Simpsons Stream, featuring a programming lineup that will be refreshed monthly and accessible to Premium subscribers, adds to a collection of lean-back viewing experiences on Disney+. Additional Streams currently available to Premium subscribers include: Hits & Heroes, delivering a compilation of action-packed stories from marquee brands and franchises; Throwbacks, a destination for always-on nostalgic pop culture content; and Real Life, offering a lineup of traditional documentaries, biopics, and true stories. Other Streams remain available to all Disney+ subscribers like ABC News, featuring live newscasts, breaking news, live events, and in-depth special reports through their 24/7 livestream, and DISNEY+ Playtime, which includes all-time favorites for younger viewers.

In addition to 35 seasons of The Simpsons, Disney+ is also home to The Simpsons Movie, exclusive full-length Simpsons episodes, and more than 10 shorts featuring the Simpsons family. Bundle subscribers can also stream the current season via Hulu on Disney+. All these and more will continue to be available on demand to all Disney+ subscribers in The Simpsons collection on the streaming service.”

I’m about 33 seasons behind on The Simpsons and I probably won’t be tuning in for this stream, but it’s good to know all of the episodes can be found on Disney+ when I decide to start trying to catch up on the show.

Will you be watching The Simpsons Stream on Disney+? Let us know by leaving a comment below.