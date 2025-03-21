Seth MacFarlane’s American Dad! will end its run of original episodes on TBS and could replant its flag at Fox

The adult animated series American Dad! is packing its bags and could head for a return trip home! According to Deadline, the upcoming Season 19 finale for Seth MacFarland’s American Dad! will serve as a network finale for TBS. The final, new episode of the animated comedy airs on Monday, March 24 at 10/9c, with plans to continue hosting reruns of past seasons in the aftermath. Additionally, reruns will continue to screen on Adult Swim.

Thankfully, the show isn’t going anywhere. American Dad! could return to Fox after leaving TBS, starting with the launch of its 20th season. Fans with long memories know this is not the first time American Dad! has needed to fly its flag at another network. The animated comedy premiered on Fox in February 2005 and made the leap to basic cable in October 2014.

American Dad! “centers on super patriotic CIA agent Stan Smith and the misadventures of his unconventional family in Langley Falls, Virginia,” per the official logline. The voice cast includes series co-creator Seth MacFarlane (as Stan and Roger), Wendy Schaal (as Francine), Rachael MacFarlane (as Hayley), Jeff Fischer (as Jeff), Scott Grimes (as Steve) and Dee Bradley Baker (as Klaus).

American Dad! burst onto the animation scene after MacFarlane’s Family Guy – another show that struggled with cancelations and network migration – took the pop culture community by storm. After multiple years and seasons of Family Guy, fans of MacFarlane’s “dart board” approach to comedy jumped at the opportunity to meet a new cast of characters in an alternate, more patriotic setting. At first, Family Guy fans warred with themselves over which was the better show. Eventually, everyone came to their senses, realizing that liking both doesn’t hurt anyone.

American Dad! stands proudly alongside other animated series like Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers, The Simpsons, Hazbin Hotel, Big Mouth, BoJack Horseman, The Great North, Archer, Brickleberry, and more, as a show that’s keeping 2D animation alive at a time when 3D and CGI dominate the airwaves and movie screens. Let’s keep our fingers crossed that American Dad! returns to Fox after 388 hilarious episodes.