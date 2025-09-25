Mister: Josh Brolin to fight everything from exes to contract killers in a next-level action comedy from Thunder Road

After fending for his life against a swarm of children in Zach Cregger’s Weapons, Josh Brolin (No Country for Old Men, Dune: Part One, Wake Up Dead Mean: A Knives Out Mystery) will square off against a different kind of enemy in the upcoming action comedy Mister. The project hails from Bright White Light and John Wick studio Thunder Road, with Wade Eastwood making his directorial debut.

According to Deadline‘s exclusive report, Mister “follows a man who wakes up in a strange house covered in blood and comes to realize his true identity while fighting off contract killers from his past—including everyone from his exes to his best friend. To get out, he teams up with his estranged daughter who has also ended up in the family business, but they will need to repair their relationship in order to survive.”

Eastwood directs Mister from a script by Nicki Cortese and Nick Inglis. While Mister marks Eastwood’s feature directorial debut, they’ve been a second unit and action director on high-profile film projects like Mission: Impossible – Final Reckoning, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, and Jumanji: The Next Level.

Principal photography should start in early 2026 in Spain, with additional casting underway.

“Having the opportunity to collaborate with Josh is everything I could have hoped for,” said director Wade Eastwood. “His presence and gravitas define Mister and bring the film to life in every way. What excites me most about this project is the depth of the characters and complexity of their relationships, which allows me to build action around story, without ever losing the intensity the genre demands.”

