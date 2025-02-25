Moana 2 has set its sails for streaming on Disney+ next month

Experience Moana and Maui’s latest adventure at home when Disney’s Moana 2 arrives to Disney+ on March 12. The highly anticipated sequel to the Walt Disney Animation Studios fan favorite is the #3 highest-grossing film of 2024 and crossed a billion dollars at the global box office making it the fourth WDAS film ever to do so (Frozen, Zootopia, Frozen 2).



Disney’s Moana 2 is Certified-Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with critics and fans alike having hailed Disney’s Moana 2 as “a fantastic voyage” (Brian Truitt, USA Today), “Gorgeous” (Tommy McArdle, People.com), and “a joyous adventure the whole family will love” (BJ Colangelo, Slash Film).



The Moana 2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack is available on Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.



Film Synopsis

Moana 2 reunites Moana and Maui three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced. Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, Moana 2 features music by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foaʻi, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina.

Fans of the franchise can look forward to a live-action adaptation of the first movie, complete with Dwayne Johnson reprising his role as Maui. Even with his hulking presence, the actor has confirmed to wear a bodysuit to convey his character’s larger-than-life physique. “That’s a suit that took a long time to put on. So, I’m so happy you said, ‘You bulked up,’ because when you say, ‘You bulked up,’ that means you couldn’t tell,” Johnson told Extra. “That is a couple of hours every day of transforming, putting that on. We shot outside and when those pictures surfaced, I was like, ‘Sh*t, we got caught, ’cause we were putting up, like, walls so there was no paparazzi. But they got into boats and started shooting pictures. So, but I’m happy you liked it. I can’t wait. The movie comes out in 2026.“