Chee Hoo! Moana 2 is now available on Digital ahead of the animated sequel’s March release on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD

Moana and Maui’s latest adventure in Moana 2 sets sale on digital platforms today with a physical release set for March 18.

Grab a coconut-flavored beverage and prepare to dance because Disney’s Moana 2 comes to digital platforms today, January 28! Moana and Maui’s latest adventure swings onto digital retailers, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home, before arriving on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 18.

While the digital release brings the third highest-grossing film of 2024 to homes across the globe, the physical release comes packed with hours of exclusive bonus content to take the viewing experience further than ever before. Do you want to sing along to the movie’s catchy tunes, check out deleted scenes, and explore featurettes? The physical release has you covered with many options to enhance the fun. Oh, and for collectors, the 4K UHD will be available in a collectible edition Steelbook with custom artwork and packaging.

Moana 2 reunites Moana and Maui three years after the first film’s events for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced. Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, Moana 2 features music by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foaʻi and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina.

Moana 2 earned over a billion dollars at the global box office, making it one of 2024’s most successful and talked-about films.

You can find details about the physical release of Moana 2 can be found below:

Bonus Features

Full Length Sing-Along – Sing along with your favorite songs while watching the movie with on-screen lyrics.

Call of the Wayfinder – Celebrate Pacific wayfinding with the Moana 2 filmmakers as they meet real-life navigators from the Polynesian Voyaging Society. Hear from Nainoa Thompson, CEO of PVS, and other crew members as they discuss the cultural renaissance of wayfinding.

A New Voyage – Join the filmmakers and artistic leads for a deep dive as they reveal the development of this sequel and discuss the impact that the first film had across the globe. Auliʻi Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson talk about what it means to them to return.

Songs of the Sea – Sit down with songwriters Abigail Barlow & Emily Bear, Pacific Islands music legend Opetaia Foa’i, and composer Mark Mancina as they discuss making the music. Get to know this talented team as they share insight into writing each brand-new song.

Kakamora Chronicles – Ever wanted to know more about the Kakamora? Gather ’round while Moni, everyone’s favorite Motunui historian, tells the tales from real Solomon Island folklore surrounding the mysterious and unforgettable beings known as the Kakamora.

Fun in the Booth – Step inside the recording booth with the brilliant and talented actors of Moana 2 for some creative fun as they bring their characters to life.

Deleted Scenes – Overall introduction to Deleted Scenes by directors David G. Derrick Jr, Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller.

Call to Motufetū

Late to the Party

Crew’s In for a Bruisin’

Help Wanted

Odd Birds

Reunited

Simea’s Chant

Song Selection:

“We’re Back”

“Beyond”

“Finding the Way”

“What Could Be Better Than This”

“Get Lost”

“Can I Get a Chee Hoo”

“Mana Vavau”

“Beyond” Reprise

“Finding the Way” Reprise

*Bonus features may vary by product and retailer

Cast

Auli’i Cravalho as Moana

Dwayne Johnson as Maui

Produced by

Christina Chen, Yvett Merino

Executive Producers

Jennifer Lee, Jared Bush and Dwayne Johnson

Written by

Jared Bush, Dana Ledoux Miller

Directed by

David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, Dana Ledoux Miller

Product Specifications

Release Date

Digital: January 28, 2025

Physical: March 18, 2025

Product SKUs

Digital: 4K UHD, HD, SD

Digital Bundle: Moana & Moana 2 2-Movie Collection (4K UHD, HD, SD)

Physical: Limited-Edition Collectible SteelBook (4K UHD, Blu-ray, Digital with SteelBook Packaging), Blu-ray Combo Pack (Blu-ray + DVD+ Digital), DVD, Moana & Moana 2 2-Movie Collection DVD

Feature Run Time

Approx. 140 minutes

Rating

U.S.: Rated PG

Disc Size

4K UHD Blu-ray: 66GB

Blu-ray: 50GB

DVD: 8.5GB

Aspect Ratio

Physical: 2.00:1

Digital: 16:9 (2.00)

Audio

4K: English Dolby Atmos, Spanish and French 7.1 Dolby Digital Plus, English AD 2.0 Dolby Digital

Blu-ray: English 7.1 DTS-HDMA, Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby Digital, English AD 2.0 Dolby Digital

DVD: English, Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby, English AD 2.0 Dolby

Digital: English Dolby Atmos (UHD only, some platforms), Spanish and French 7.1 Dolby Digital, English, Spanish and French Dolby 5.1, English, Spanish and French 2.0 Dolby Digital and English AD 2.0 Dolby Digital

Subtitles

4K: English SDH, Spanish and French

Blu-ray: English SDH, Spanish and French

DVD: English SDH, Spanish and French

Digital: English SDH, Spanish and French

Do you plan to catch Moana 2 on digital or 4K Ultra HD? Let us know in the comments section below!