Mom: Emily Hampshire takes on a sinister entity in upcoming horror film

Emily Hampshire, whose credits include Schitt’s Creek, The Rig, the 12 Monkeys TV series, the recently released Self Reliance, and the Stephen King adaptation Chapelwaite, has the lead role in the upcoming horror film Mom , which sales and distribution company Blue Finch Films will be presenting to potential buyers at the European Film Market in Berlin next month. The movie will then be having its world premiere at FrightFest Glasgow in March.

The feature directorial debut of Adam O’Brien, who caught attention with his short films Bloodbath, Insane, and Banshee, Mom centers on a struggling mother who is abandoned by her family and partner after a horrific incident. As she falls further into isolation, she begins to be haunted by a sinister entity that is determined to make her relive her darkest moments.

Hampshire is joined in the cast by François Arnaud (Marlowe) and Christian Convery (Cocaine Bear).

O’Brien produced Mom with Benoit Beaulieu, Albert Melamed, and screenwriter Philip Kalin-Hajdu. Hampshire serves as executive producer alongside Arun Aurora, John Saunders, Julien Bigras, Niranjan Maganti, and Marc Coté.

O’Brien had this to say to Variety about the FrightFest Glasgow premiere: “ We are thrilled to premiere at Frightfest Glasgow, an always-exciting top genre-festival that has honored some of our favorite films in the past. We are in great company and cannot wait to share our movie – and these incredible performances – with its discerning audience. “

The first image of Hampshire in Mom can be seen at the bottom of this article. It’s not the greatest quality, but at least it gives us a glimpse of Hampshire in character.

Does Mom sound interesting to you? Are you a fan of Emily Hampshire’s work, and are you looking forward to seeing her in this horror film? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.

Although Hampshire has almost 100 acting credits to her name, I think the only things I’ve ever seen her in are Chapelwaite, mother!, and 50 States of Fright. And while her mother! and 50 States of Fright characters have slipped from my mind, I did like her performance in Chapelwaite. So I look forward to seeing her on the screen more often.

Here’s that first look image: