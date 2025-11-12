Kurt Russell confirmed to be returning for Monarch season 2

Given how the first season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters ended, it was unclear whether Kurt Russell would return for season 2, but Apple TV has made it official. The streaming service has released a video showing the production of the new season, with Russell making an appearance at the end, saying, “ You ain’t getting rid of me that easy. “

The video teases that we will see something else tomorrow. Stay tuned.

Russell plays Lee Shaw, a former U.S. Army colonel who becomes involved with Monarch. Kurt’s son, Wyatt Russell, plays the younger version of the character. The 10-episode second season also stars Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Joe Tippett, and Anders Holm.

Wyatt teased the evolution of the story earlier this year. “ Season 2 of Monarch was really interesting to be able to get to do because we had to expand on certain themes and stuff that we found in the first season to really work, ” he said. “ I haven’t been briefed on what I can tease and what I can’t. I can say that the mystery deepens. There are more monsters that arrive that are really fun to explore in the story. We wanted to level it up, I guess you could say, and in the Monarch way, ratchet up the stakes of the relationships as well. I can tease that the relationships really get ratcheted up. “

“ Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch, ” reads the official synopsis of the first season. “ Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga — spanning three generations — reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives. ” You can check out a review of the series from our own Alex Maidy right here.