Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 brings more monsters into the story

The first season of Legendary’s MonsterVerse TV series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters ran on Apple TV+ from November 2023 into January 2024 (you can read our own Alex Maidy’s review of the first batch of episodes HERE), and while Godzilla was an important figure in that season, it wrapped up with an episode that indicated Kong might be taking the spotlight if there were to be a follow-up. A few months after the season finale, it was confirmed that Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 was a sure thing, then filming began in November of 2024. The first season’s star Wyatt Russell is back for season 2, and while speaking to Collider, Russell teased that there are “more monsters” in the new episodes.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is the latest chapter in Legendary Entertainment’s MonsterVerse series, which currently consists of Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Godzilla vs. Kong, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and the Netflix animated series Skull Island.

The ten episode first season was set after “the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real” (as seen in Godzilla 2014). It tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw, taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.

The cast includes Anna Sawai, Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski. Season 2 brings the addition of Prey star Amber Midthunder.

Wyatt Russell told Collider, “ Season 2 of Monarch was really interesting to be able to get to do because we had to expand on certain themes and stuff that we found in the first season to really work. I haven’t been briefed on what I can tease and what I can’t. I can say that the mystery deepens. There are more monsters that arrive that are really fun to explore in the story. We wanted to level it up, I guess you could say, and in the Monarch way, ratchet up the stakes of the relationships as well. I can tease that the relationships really get ratcheted up. ” Sawai has previously said that season 2 takes the characters “ on a huge journey. We’ll go in different directions, we lose some people, we find some people… “

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters comes our way from Legendary Television. Matt Shakman (WandaVision) directed the first two episodes. Black, Fraction, and Shakman executive produce the series with Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell from Safehouse Pictures, as well as Andy Goddard, Brad Van Arragon, and Andrew Colville. Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita executive produce on behalf of Toho Co., Ltd., the owner of the Godzilla character.

