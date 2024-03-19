Mondo releasing Road House vinyl with never-before-heard tracks

Expect the unexpected. Take it outside. Buy the vinyl. That’s right, updated version of the Road House soundtrack is getting the vinyl treatment from Mondo, complete with tracks that have never been heard before. Dubbed Road House: The Lost Album, the double vinyl will feature 12 songs from the beloved movie, along with seven tracks from The Jeff Healey Band’s original recording sessions.

As per the official release, “While the Road House film contained a dozen performances by Jeff Healey and his band, the official soundtrack released back in 1989 contained only four of those songs. In the thirty-four years since Jeff Healey recorded these songs, this is the first time they have all been made available. And, as a cool bonus, we’ve included seven songs that were recorded in these same sessions for consideration, but never made it into the film. These extra recordings unheard for almost thirty-five years, were put to tape as potential film tracks, then … they were forgotten by the passage of time. As with all our archival projects, tapes were unearthed and painstakingly restored.”

Adding to the package – which will set you back $42 – the Road House release will feature photos provided by the estate of the late Jeff Healey as well as liner notes. As far as the records themselves, they are pressed on 140 gram color vinyl.

Jeff Healey is an unsung hero of 1989’s Road House. While Michael Kamen provided the score, Healey’s musical contributions shouldn’t be overlooked – and hopefully won’t be with this release – as he added to the genuine atmosphere of the movie. Just 22 when the movie was released, Healey – who also played Cody – was noted not just for his talents on the guitar but for being blind. Tragically, he led a short life, dying in 2008 from sarcoma at just 41. The following year, star Patrick Swayze would succumb to pancreatic cancer.

Road House: The Lost Album drops on Mondo’s website on March 21st.

Thirty-five years on, Road House remains a bonafide cult classic of ‘80s cinema, endlessly championed and protected by its fans (and its writer…).

Will you be picking up Mondo’s vinyl of the Road House soundtrack? What’s your favorite scene from the movie? Let us know below!