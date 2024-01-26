Monkey Man trailer: Dev Patel stars in a brutal display of power and revenge in a new action film produced by Jordan Peele

Move over, John Wick, the Monkey Man, is here to bring revenge cinema to a new level! NBCUniversal debuted a trailer for the Dev Patel-directed action bonanza Monkey Man on Friday, showcasing a brutal display of power that could establish Patel as one of cinema’s newest and most agile players. The Monkey Man trailer is a tour-de-force of hand-to-hand combat, Jackie Chan-like environmental manipulation, and visuals that pop with color, blood, and broken bones!

Here’s the official synopsis for Monkey Man courtesy of NBCUniversal:

Monkey Man is an action thriller about one man’s quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to victimize the poor and powerless systemically.

Inspired by the legend of Hanuman, an icon embodying strength and courage, Monkey Man stars Patel as Kid, an anonymous young man who ekes out a meager living in an underground fight club where, night after night, wearing a gorilla mask, he is beaten bloody by more popular fighters for cash.

After years of suppressed rage, Kid discovers a way to infiltrate the enclave of the city’s sinister elite. As his childhood trauma boils over, his mysteriously scarred hands unleash an explosive campaign of retribution to settle the score with the men who took everything from him.

Packed with thrilling and spectacular fight and chase scenes, Monkey Man is directed by Dev Patel from his original story and his screenplay with Paul Angunawela and John Collee (Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World).

Sharlto Copley (District 9, The A-Team), Sobhita Dhulipala (Made in Heaven, The Night Manager), Pitobash (Million Dollar Arm, Go Goa Gone), Vipin Sharma (Hotel Mumbai, Like Stars on Earth), Ashwini Kalsekar (Ek Tha Hero), Adithi Kalkunte (Hotel Mumbai), Sikandar Kher (Aarya, 24) and Makarand Deshpande (RRR).

Monkey Man is produced by Dev Patel, Jomon Thomas, Oscar winner Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld, Ian Cooper, Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Christine Haebler, and Anjay Nagpal. Jonathan Fuhrman, Natalya Pavchinskya, Aaron L. Gilbert, Andria Spring, Alison-Jane Roney, and Steven Thibault executive produce.

It’s hard to breathe after watching that Monkey Man trailer, no? Patel is on fire in this preview of his new film, and I’m excited to see more. Monkey Man is definitely on my must-see list of films for 2024, and I’m sure I’m not the only one. I’ve enjoyed Patel’s contributions to cinema for years, but I’ve never seen him like this. Let’s f**king go!

Dev Patel’s Monkey Man swings into theaters on April 5, 2024.