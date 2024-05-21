Dev Patel’s action-packed revenge movie Monkey Man is getting a Collector’s Edition 4K Blu-ray release

Get your home theaters ready for a brutal display of power because Dev Patel’s Monkey Man is getting a Collector’s Edition 4K Blu-ray release! The physical version of Patel’s directorial debut hails from Universal Pictures UK, and it comes packed with extras to take you behind the action of one of this year’s best films. The Collector’s Edition enters the ring on June 8.

Monkey Man is an action thriller about one man’s quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to victimize the poor and powerless systemically.

Inspired by the legend of Hanuman, an icon embodying strength and courage, Monkey Man stars Patel as Kid, an anonymous young man who ekes out a meager living in an underground fight club where, night after night, wearing a gorilla mask, he is beaten bloody by more popular fighters for cash.

After years of suppressed rage, Kid discovers a way to infiltrate the enclave of the city’s sinister elite. As his childhood trauma boils over, his mysteriously scarred hands unleash an explosive campaign of retribution to settle the score with the men who took everything from him.

With thrilling fight and chase scenes, Dev Patel directed Monkey Man from his original story and screenplay with Paul Angunawela and John Collee (Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World).

You’ll find the specs and Special Features for the Collector’s Edition 4K Blu-ray of Monkey Man below:

Special Features and Technical Specs:

HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

Alternate Opening

Alternate Ending

Deleted/Extended Scenes

A Labour of Love

MONKEY MAN of Action

Fateful Encounters

Roots Exposed

Optional English SDH, Dutch, German, Italian, and French subtitles for the main feature

Sharlto Copley (District 9, The A-Team), Sobhita Dhulipala (Made in Heaven, The Night Manager), Pitobash (Million Dollar Arm, Go Goa Gone), Vipin Sharma (Hotel Mumbai, Like Stars on Earth), Ashwini Kalsekar (Ek Tha Hero), Adithi Kalkunte (Hotel Mumbai), Sikandar Kher (Aarya, 24) and Makarand Deshpande (RRR) also star.

Monkey Man is produced by Dev Patel, Jomon Thomas, Oscar winner Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld, Ian Cooper, Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Christine Haebler, and Anjay Nagpal. Jonathan Fuhrman, Natalya Pavchinskya, Aaron L. Gilbert, Andria Spring, Alison-Jane Roney, and Steven Thibault executive produce.

Welp, I’m arranging a pre-order today! Monkey Man is one of my favorite films of the year. Patel’s story is surprisingly layered, and the action is hard-hitting and visceral. That’s a movie worth owning physically, in my book.

Will you pick up the Collector’s Edition 4K Blu-ray of Monkey Man on June 8?