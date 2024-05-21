Dev Patel’s action-packed revenge movie Monkey Man is getting a Collector’s Edition 4K Blu-ray release

By
Monkey Man, Dev Patel

Get your home theaters ready for a brutal display of power because Dev Patel’s Monkey Man is getting a Collector’s Edition 4K Blu-ray release! The physical version of Patel’s directorial debut hails from Universal Pictures UK, and it comes packed with extras to take you behind the action of one of this year’s best films. The Collector’s Edition enters the ring on June 8.

Monkey Man is an action thriller about one man’s quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to victimize the poor and powerless systemically.

Inspired by the legend of Hanuman, an icon embodying strength and courage, Monkey Man stars Patel as Kid, an anonymous young man who ekes out a meager living in an underground fight club where, night after night, wearing a gorilla mask, he is beaten bloody by more popular fighters for cash.

After years of suppressed rage, Kid discovers a way to infiltrate the enclave of the city’s sinister elite. As his childhood trauma boils over, his mysteriously scarred hands unleash an explosive campaign of retribution to settle the score with the men who took everything from him.

With thrilling fight and chase scenes, Dev Patel directed Monkey Man from his original story and screenplay with Paul Angunawela and John Collee (Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World).

You’ll find the specs and Special Features for the Collector’s Edition 4K Blu-ray of Monkey Man below:

Special Features and Technical Specs:

  • HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
  • DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK
  • Alternate Opening
  • Alternate Ending
  • Deleted/Extended Scenes
  • A Labour of Love
  • MONKEY MAN of Action
  • Fateful Encounters
  • Roots Exposed
  • Optional English SDH, Dutch, German, Italian, and French subtitles for the main feature

Sharlto Copley (District 9The A-Team), Sobhita Dhulipala (Made in HeavenThe Night Manager), Pitobash (Million Dollar ArmGo Goa Gone), Vipin Sharma (Hotel MumbaiLike Stars on Earth), Ashwini Kalsekar (Ek Tha Hero), Adithi Kalkunte (Hotel Mumbai), Sikandar Kher (Aarya24) and Makarand Deshpande (RRR) also star.

Monkey Man is produced by Dev Patel, Jomon Thomas, Oscar winner Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld, Ian Cooper, Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Christine Haebler, and Anjay Nagpal. Jonathan Fuhrman, Natalya Pavchinskya, Aaron L. Gilbert, Andria Spring, Alison-Jane Roney, and Steven Thibault executive produce.

Welp, I’m arranging a pre-order today! Monkey Man is one of my favorite films of the year. Patel’s story is surprisingly layered, and the action is hard-hitting and visceral. That’s a movie worth owning physically, in my book.

Will you pick up the Collector’s Edition 4K Blu-ray of Monkey Man on June 8?

Source: Bluray.com
Tags: ,
icon More Movie News
Deadpool & Wolverine slashes its way to a franchise milestone as first-day ticket sales top the Fandango charts
A24 is partnering with the publisher Mack to bring its books and screenplay collections to physical stores
Monkey Man, Dev Patel
Dev Patel’s action-packed revenge movie Monkey Man is getting a Collector’s Edition 4K Blu-ray release
Mel Gibson, Mark Wahlberg, Flight Risk release
Mel Gibson’s Flight Risk starring Mark Wahlberg lands October release, plus dates for Den of Thieves 2 and The Killer’s Game
View All

About the Author

8329 Articles Published
facebook

Born and raised in New York, then immigrated to Canada, Steve Seigh has been a JoBlo.com editor, columnist, and critic since 2012. He started with Ink & Pixel, a column celebrating the magic and evolution of animation, before launching the companion YouTube series Animation Movies Revisited. He's also the host of the Talking Comics Podcast, a personality-driven audio show focusing on comic books, film, music, and more. You'll rarely catch him without headphones on his head and pancakes on his breath.

Latest Monkey Man News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles