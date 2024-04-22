Dev Patel’s Monkey Man swings onto digital platforms sooner than you’d expect after struggling at the box office

Brace yourselves! Dev Patel’s hard-hitting directorial debut, Monkey Man, comes to digital platforms to rent or buy this week.

Monkey Man, Dev Patel

Dev Patel’s bone-crunching action film, Monkey Man, is swinging onto digital platforms faster than Atefeh Safaei can throw a punch. According to the film’s official Twitter account, Monkey Man comes to digital to rent or buy tomorrow, April 23rd! Despite underperforming at the box office with $28M+, Monkey Man is a hit with critics and fans. On Rotten Tomatoes, Patel’s directorial debut is 88% on the Tomatometer, with an 84% Fresh Audience Score.

Competition is fierce at the box office in 2024, with original films struggling to make a dent. Monkey Man opened alongside The First Omen, one of the horror genre’s most well-reviewed films in recent memory. Still, Monkey Man‘s most formidable opponent is Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which reigns supreme with $485M+. The New Empire opened one week ahead of Monkey Man, gobbling up most of the action-oriented box office. With Monkey Man coming to digital, more audiences can witness the raw power of Patel’s hard-hitting action film, creating a different buzz around the cinematic slugfest.

Here’s the official synopsis for Monkey Man courtesy of NBCUniversal:

Monkey Man is an action thriller about one man’s quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to victimize the poor and powerless systemically.

Inspired by the legend of Hanuman, an icon embodying strength and courage, Monkey Man stars Patel as Kid, an anonymous young man who ekes out a meager living in an underground fight club where, night after night, wearing a gorilla mask, he is beaten bloody by more popular fighters for cash.

After years of suppressed rage, Kid discovers a way to infiltrate the enclave of the city’s sinister elite. As his childhood trauma boils over, his mysteriously scarred hands unleash an explosive campaign of retribution to settle the score with the men who took everything from him.

Packed with thrilling and spectacular fight and chase scenes, Monkey Man is directed by Dev Patel from his original story and his screenplay with Paul Angunawela and John Collee (Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World). “

Sharlto Copley (District 9The A-Team), Sobhita Dhulipala (Made in HeavenThe Night Manager), Pitobash (Million Dollar ArmGo Goa Gone), Vipin Sharma (Hotel MumbaiLike Stars on Earth), Ashwini Kalsekar (Ek Tha Hero), Adithi Kalkunte (Hotel Mumbai), Sikandar Kher (Aarya24) and Makarand Deshpande (RRR).

Monkey Man is produced by Dev Patel, Jomon Thomas, Oscar winner Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld, Ian Cooper, Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Christine Haebler, and Anjay Nagpal. Jonathan Fuhrman, Natalya Pavchinskya, Aaron L. Gilbert, Andria Spring, Alison-Jane Roney, and Steven Thibault executive produce.

Will you purchase Monkey Man when it comes to digital tomorrow? Are you looking forward to Patel’s next directorial effort? Let us know in the comments section below.

