Monkey Man: Dev Patel action film starts streaming on Peacock next week

The Dev Patel-directed, Jordan Peele-produced action film Monkey Man (you can read our review at THIS LINK) reached theatres back at the start of April and underperformed at the box office, pulling in just $34 million worldwide. It received a digital release by the end of April and will be getting a 4K Blu-ray release in the UK this weekend – and Deadline has revealed that it will be available to watch on the Peacock streaming service next week! It’s set to start streaming on Peacock on June 14th.

Here’s the official synopsis: Monkey Man is an action thriller about one man’s quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to victimize the poor and powerless systemically. Inspired by the legend of Hanuman, an icon embodying strength and courage, Monkey Man stars Patel as Kid, an anonymous young man who ekes out a meager living in an underground fight club where, night after night, wearing a gorilla mask, he is beaten bloody by more popular fighters for cash.After years of suppressed rage, Kid discovers a way to infiltrate the enclave of the city’s sinister elite. As his childhood trauma boils over, his mysteriously scarred hands unleash an explosive campaign of retribution to settle the score with the men who took everything from him. Packed with thrilling and spectacular fight and chase scenes, Monkey Man is directed by Dev Patel from his original story and his screenplay with Paul Angunawela and John Collee (Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World).

Patel is joined in the cast by Sharlto Copley (District 9, The A-Team), Sobhita Dhulipala (Made in Heaven, The Night Manager), Pitobash (Million Dollar Arm, Go Goa Gone), Vipin Sharma (Hotel Mumbai, Like Stars on Earth), Ashwini Kalsekar (Ek Tha Hero), Adithi Kalkunte (Hotel Mumbai), Sikandar Kher (Aarya, 24) and Makarand Deshpande (RRR).

Patel and Peele produced the film alongside Jomon Thomas, Win Rosenfeld, Ian Cooper, Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Christine Haebler, and Anjay Nagpal. Jonathan Fuhrman, Natalya Pavchinskya, Aaron L. Gilbert, Andria Spring, Alison-Jane Roney, and Steven Thibault serve as executive producers.

Will you be watching Monkey Man on Peacock? Let us know by leaving a comment below – and if you have already seen the movie, let us know what you thought of it!