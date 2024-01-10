Monolith trailer: Lily Sullivan of Evil Dead Rise faces down more horror

Lily Sullivan earned a lot of horror-loving fans with her performance in last year’s Evil Dead Rise, writer/director Lee Cronin’s addition to the Sam Raimi-created Evil Dead franchise. Those horror-loving fans are going to have a new Sullivan film to check out soon, when Well Go USA gives a theatrical and digital release to Monolith on February 16th – and with just a month to go before that date arrives, a trailer for the film has arrived online. You can check it out in the embed above.

The feature directorial debut of Matt Vesely, who has 15 years of short film credits on his filmography, Monolith was written by Lucy Campbell. This is Campbell’s first feature writing credit, following multiple script editor and script coordinator credits on projects like the Wolf Creek TV series, Wanted, Pine Gap, The Hunting, Upright, Stateless, A Sunburnt Christmas, Firebite, and Aftertaste. Campbell also worked as script supervisor on Monolith.

The film has the following synopsis: While trying to salvage her career, a disgraced journalist begins investigating a strange conspiracy theory. But as the trail leads uncomfortably close to home, she is left to grapple with the lies at the heart of her own story.

Sullivan is joined in the cast by Ling Cooper Tang (The Dog Days of Christmas), Ansuya Nathan (The Tourist), Erik Thomson (All Saints), Terence Crawford (The Time Guardian), Matt Crook (Top End Wedding), Kate Box (Rake), Rashidi Edward (My Life Is Murder), Brigid Zengeni (House of Anubis), newcomer Belle Kalendra-Harding, and Damon Herriman (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood). Her co-stars are all credited as giving vocal performances, so she might be the only person to appear on screen during the 95 minute running time.

Monolith was produced by Bettina Hamilton.

I didn’t enjoy Evil Dead Rise quite as much as I hoped to, but I liked Sullivan’s performance in it and Monolith looks interesting to me, so I will definitely be checking this one out.