General Mills’ Monster Cereals get muppet makeovers from the Jim Henson Company

If you’re a horror fan who lives in North America and has an appreciation for classic monsters and the Halloween season, you’re probably familiar with the Monster Cereals, a line of cereals that General Mills has been releasing since 1971. They’re a seasonal cereal, only available in stores during the spooky season, and each one has a mascot inspired by classic horror creatures. Every year, General Mills produces Count Chocula (a chocolate cereal with a vampire mascot), Franken Berry (a strawberry cereal with a Frankenstein’s Monster-esque mascot), and Boo Berry (a blueberry cereal with a ghost mascot). Occasionally, they’ll also produce Frute Brute (a cherry cereal with a werewolf mascot) or Yummy Mummy (an orange cereal with a mummy mascot), and last year they introduced Carmella Creeper (a green caramel apple-flavored cereal with a Zombie DJ cousin of Franken Berry as the mascot). This year, they’re helping the legendary Jim Henson Company celebrating its 70th anniversary by giving Count Chocula, Franken Berry, and Boo Berry muppet makeovers! Images of the muppet monster cereal boxes can be seen at the bottom of this article.

A press release lets us know, “ starting in August, fans can grab this year’s limited-edition cereal boxes featuring puppet-y versions of the Monsters, brought to life with a bold, dimensional look that practically leaps off the pack. But the fun doesn’t stop there. Flip each box for a look at how the team from Jim Henson’s Creature Shop used their signature puppet-building expertise and artistry to reimagine these beloved characters as part of the iconic family of monsters from throughout The Jim Henson Company’s 70-year history. Fans will also want to check out shop.Henson.com for merch and collectibles that commemorate this historic partnership. And for the full experience, fans can head to social media to see and hear the Monsters in action — brought to life in full puppet form unlike ever before. … The frightful fun features the debut of a limited-edition fuzzy Franken Berry cereal box, available exclusively on Walmart.com for $7.70 beginning Tuesday, October 7. Designed to mimic the fleece-like texture of the newly created puppet characters, the collector-worthy box offers fans a tactile twist on the beloved brand. With its soft-touch finish and eye-catching design, it’s a must-have for cereal collectors, Halloween enthusiasts, and Henson fans alike. For more information, follow @generalmills and @hensoncompany on Instagram and Facebook, and visit cerealsociety.com. ” The partnership idea originated with Imagine Entertainment, who had worked with both companies before and provided creative direction, including overseeing the creation of the filmed content.

Mindy Murray, Brand Experience Director for Morning Foods at General Mills, had this to say: “ This is more than a cereal box, it’s a piece of art. We know that fans have an incredible love for Monsters and anticipate their return every year. That’s why we knew the partnership with The Jim Henson Company was the perfect way to deliver surprise and delight — and the first-of-its-kind fuzzy Franken Berry box. “

Nicole Goldman, Executive Vice President of Branding for The Jim Henson Company, added: “ For 70 years, The Jim Henson Company has brought some of the world’s most memorable and adored characters to life and our incredible team at Jim Henson’s Creature Shop especially enjoyed realizing these beloved Monsters as puppets for the first time ever. This irreverent and funny take on these well-known characters will make this Halloween especially memorable for the amazing and loyal fans of both Monsters Cereals and The Jim Henson Company. “

The Monster Cereals have been an important part of my Halloween season every year since I was a kid (Franken Berry is my personal favorite), so I’m glad to see them still going strong. This collaboration with the Jim Henson Company is cool and cute.

Are you a fan of the Monster Cereals, and will you be collecting the Jim Henson Company muppet boxes this Halloween season? Let us know by leaving a comment below.