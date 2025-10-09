Monster season 4 has started filming, with Ella Beatty playing Lizzie Borden and Charlie Hunnam as her father

The ten-episode series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (read our review HERE) was such a huge success for the Netflix streaming service back in 2022 that Netflix ordered two more seasons of the show from its creators, Ian Brennan and American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story was released a year ago, and shook up the real lives of the title characters. Right before that season premiered last September, it was announced that Sons of Anarchy‘s Charlie Hunnam had signed on to play murderer and graverobber Ed Gein in Monster season 3, The Ed Gein Story. That season just made its premiere last week – and now, The Hollywood Reporter has learned that season 4 has already started filming!

This one is going to tell the story of Lizzie Borden. The cast includes Ella Beatty (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans), who landed the role of Lizzie Borden; Rebecca Hall (Godzilla vs. Kong), who’s playing her stepmother Abby; Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread), who is set to play the Borden family maid, Bridget Sullivan; Charlie Hunnam as her father, Andrew Borden; Billie Lourd (Scream Queens) as Lizzie’s older sister Emma Borden; and Jessica Barden (American Horror Stories), who will portray Nance O’Neill, a stage actress whose close friendship with Lizzie created a rift between her and her sister Emma.

Max Winkler, who is married to Barden, is directing the first episode of the season, which is now filming in Los Angeles.

As Variety recently reminded us, “ Borden lived in Massachusetts in the late 1800s. In 1892, she was accused of murdering both her father and her stepmother with an axe at their shared home. Borden was eventually acquitted of the crimes, but the brutal nature of the murders attracted nationwide attention and contributed to Borden’s place in popular culture. ” She has had such an enduring place in pop culture that Christina Ricci starred in a Lifetime TV movie back in 2014 that was called Lizzie Borden Took an Ax, and that was followed by the 2015 eight-episode limited series The Lizzie Borden Chronicles, a fictionalized look at Borden’s post-trial life. In 2018, Chloë Sevigny starred in the feature film Lizzie, with Kristen Stewart as her lover Bridget Sullivan.

After watching how season 3 fumbled the Ed Gein story, I can’t say I’m excited to see where the series goes from here. Although JoBlo’s own Alex Maidy said in his review that he thought Ed Gein was the best season of Monster yet, I mostly hated it because I was looking for a more accurate version of the story than Murphy, Brennan, and their collaborators wanted to tell. (The presentation of Alfred Hitchcock was pretty atrocious, too.)

Are you looking forward to seeing what the now-filming Monster season 4 does with the Lizzie Borden story? Let us know by leaving a comment below.