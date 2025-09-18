Monster season 4 adds Billie Lourd and Jessica Barden to the cast

The ten-episode series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (read our review HERE) was such a huge success for the Netflix streaming service back in 2022 that Netflix ordered two more seasons of the show from its creators, Ian Brennan and American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story was released less than a year ago, and shook up the real lives of the title characters. Right before that season premiered last September, it was announced that Sons of Anarchy‘s Charlie Hunnam had signed on to play murderer and graverobber Ed Gein in Monster season 3, The Ed Gein Story, which is set to premiere on October 3rd – and before we get there, Monster season 4 is already coming together! This one is going to tell the story of Lizzie Borden, and Deadline reports that Billie Lourd (Scream Queens) and Jessica Barden (American Horror Stories) have joined the cast.

Lourd and Barden join previously announced cast members Ella Beatty (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans), who landed the role of Lizzie Borden; Rebecca Hall (Godzilla vs. Kong), who’s playing her stepmother Abby; Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread), who is set to play the Borden family maid, Bridget Sullivan; and Charlie Hunnam as her father, Andrew Borden. According to Deadline, “Lourd will play Lizzie’s older sister Emma Borden. Barden will portray Nance O’Neill, a stage actress whose close friendship with Lizzie created a rift between her and her sister Emma.”

Max Winkler, who is married to Barden, will be directing the first episode of the season when production begins this fall in Los Angeles.

As Variety recently reminded us, “ Borden lived in Massachusetts in the late 1800s. In 1892, she was accused of murdering both her father and her stepmother with an axe at their shared home. Borden was eventually acquitted of the crimes, but the brutal nature of the murders attracted nationwide attention and contributed to Borden’s place in popular culture. ” She has had such an enduring place in pop culture that Christina Ricci starred in a Lifetime TV movie back in 2014 that was called Lizzie Borden Took an Ax, and that was followed by the 2015 eight-episode limited series The Lizzie Borden Chronicles, a fictionalized look at Borden’s post-trial life. In 2018, Chloë Sevigny starred in the feature film Lizzie, with Kristen Stewart as her lover Bridget Sullivan.

