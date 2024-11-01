Monsters: Ella Balinska stars in apocalyptic horror film

Ella Balinska of the Resident Evil TV series will have to deal with another zombie apocalypse in the horror film Monsters

Ella Balinska of the Blumhouse horror thriller Run Sweetheart Run, the 2019 Charlie’s Angels movie, the recently released thriller Skincare, and the short-lived Netflix Resident Evil series, has signed on to star in an apocalyptic horror movie called Monsters , and Deadline reports that Voltage Pictures will be presenting the global distribution rights to potential buyers at the American Film Market in Las Vegas next week. Glenise Mullins has written the screenplay and will be directing the film, which is expected to go into production in January.

This will be the feature directorial debut for Mullins, who has previously worked as a writer on the TV shows The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Outer Range, The Continental, Warrior, Surface, and Star Trek: Discovery. The story Mullins has crafted for this film follows a mother (Balinska) as she fights to lead her two young daughters to safety across 20 miles of unforgiving terrain in a perilous post-apocalyptic world teeming with relentless, zombie-like creatures. So Resident Evil may be over, but Ella Balinska is still having to deal with a zombie apocalypse.

James Harris and Mark Lane at Tea Shop Productions are producing Monsters with David Whitney.

Nicolas Chartier, CEO of Voltage Pictures, had this to say about the project: “ We are thrilled to collaborate with such exceptional talent. Ella brings a unique blend of intensity and vulnerability to her roles, making her the perfect fit for this emotionally charged story. Glenise, with her remarkable storytelling expertise, has crafted a haunting vision that will captivate audiences worldwide. We couldn’t be more excited to bring their combined talents to the screen with Monsters. “

Mullins added, “ Monsters is a deeply personal story for me as a mother. It’s not just a harrowing tale of survival but an exploration of the raw, instinctual drive to protect those you love at any cost. Its themes are universal — love, sacrifice, and the enduring hope that fuels us, even in the face of overwhelming darkness. “

Does Monsters sound interesting to you? Share your thoughts on this upcoming Ella Balinska horror movie by leaving a comment below.