Morfydd Clark and Ariyon Bakare are set to star in the UFO thriller Arctic Skies

Deadline is reporting that The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power star Morfydd Clark will be leading with His Dark Materials star Ariyon Bakare for the UFO thriller Arctic Skies. The studio Independent Entertainment is producing the movie and will be taking the film to sell at the upcoming European Film Market in Berlin. The movie is set to be filmed at Steven Knight’s Digbeth Loc. Studios, which are located in Birmingham, UK. The studio recently served as home to the production of the Peaky Blinders feature film that is set to stream on Netflix.

Per Deadline, the description for Arctic Skies reads, “The sci-fi-thriller, inspired by one of the most well-documented UFO encounters on record, follows the harrowing journey of a cargo plane crew who, while flying at 40,000 feet above the Arctic Circle, become the target of otherworldly attention.” Elliot and Zander Weaver of Elliander Pictures from Birmingham serve as the writers and directors of the movie. They will also produce alongside Jamie Gamache and Connor O’Hara produce for Lowkey Films. Colin M. McKeown is also on board as a producer.

Chief Operating Officer of Independent Entertainment, Cora Palfrey, would state, “Arctic Skies is a thrilling story that will captivate audiences and attract buyers looking for distinctive, commercial genre titles. We’re excited to collaborate with Elliot and Zander Weaver, and we’re confident they’ll deliver an extraordinary film. We can’t wait to present it at EFM.” Steven Knight, who founded Digbeth Loc Studios would even comment about hosting the production, “I’m thrilled to welcome Elliot and Zander’s project to Digbeth. To host such prodigious local talent is a privilege and I can’t wait to see the movie they make.”

Director and producer Elliot Weaver would share, “This project has been a long time in the making and is deeply personal to us. The UFO encounter that inspired the film has intrigued us for years, and we’re thrilled to bring this story to life—one that delves into its profound mysteries while showcasing incredible performances from an outstanding cast.”

What do you think about this upcoming project? Are you excited for a new UFO movie? Sound off below!