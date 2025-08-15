The Luminous Fairies and Mothra novella is getting its first official English translation

A couple of years ago, the University of Minnesota Press and Jeffrey Angles, professor of Japanese at Western Michigan University, teamed up to bring us English translations of the Godzilla and Godzilla Raids Again novelizations. Now, they’re back at it with the first official English translation of the novella The Luminous Fairies and Mothra, the story that brought Godzilla‘s fellow kaiju the mystical Mothra into existence! With a page count of 128, the book is set to reach store shelves on January 13, 2026.

The Mothra book was a collaboration between three authors: Shin’ichirō Nakamura, a critic, scholar, and author of dozens of novels, many of which feature the experience of intellectuals during and after World War II; Takehiko Fukunaga, a prolific poet, translator of French fiction, and novelist, known for his sensitive, poetic writing style and interest in existential themes; and Yoshie Hotta, an essayist and novelist involved in leftist politics and the international nonalignment movement of the 1960s.

Here’s the description of the English translation coming from the University of Minnesota Press and Jeffrey Angles: Mystical and benevolent, the colossal lepidopteran Mothra has been one of the most beloved kaiju since 1961, when The Luminous Fairies and Mothra was originally published in Japanese. Commissioned by Tōhō Studios from three of Japan’s most prominent postwar literary writers (Shin’ichirō Nakamura, Takehiko Fukunaga, and Yoshie Hotta), the novella formed the basis for the now-classic monster film Mothra, with a protagonist second only to Godzilla in number of film appearances by a kaiju. Finally available in its first official English translation, The Luminous Fairies and Mothra will captivate ardent, longtime fans of the films as well as newcomers.

Written just months after the largest political demonstrations Japan had ever seen, The Luminous Fairies and Mothra reflects the rebellious spirit of the time. In this original story, explorers visit a South Pacific island and capture a group of fairies, inciting the fury of the goddess Mothra, who sets out for Japan on a mission of rescue and revenge. Expressing a powerful social stance about Japan’s need to chart its own foreign policy during the Cold War, the novella’s political message was ultimately toned down in the Tōhō Studios film. Through this translation, Anglophone audiences will discover Mothra as a figure of protest fiction intricately reflecting the complex geopolitical situation in early 1960s Japan.

The Luminous Fairies and Mothra is translated into lively prose by Jeffrey Angles, who also wrote an extensive afterword about the novella’s cultural context, the unusual story of its composition, and the development of the 1961 film. Following Angles’s best-selling translation of the original Godzilla novellas, this new work will once again delight kaiju fans everywhere.

I enjoyed the English translations of the Godzilla and Godzilla Raids Again novelizations, so I’m looking forward to reading The Luminous Fairies and Mothra. Will you be picking up a copy of this book? Let us know by leaving a comment below.