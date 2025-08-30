Prime Video waves red flag at Motorheads after one season

Three months after its first – and what turned out to be its final – season debuted on Amazon Prime Video, Motorheads has run out of gas, being cancelled after just 10 episodes. However, according to Deadline, sources are saying that it’s possible the series could be picked up elsewhere if Amazon cooperates in a deal.

This is tough news for fans of Motorheads, of which there were undoubtedly many, with Rotten Tomatoes’ audience-generated Popcornmeter at 95% (compared to the Tomatometer’s 78%, although that was only based on nine reviews). Our own Alex Maidy gave it a 7/10, suggesting it could achieve a wider fanbase due to not being locked into a pre-existing IP.

In a statement, executive producer Jason Seagraves said, “We set out to make a show with no agenda and a lot of heart, to give families something they can watch together. While Johnny and I are disappointed Motorheads won’t be continuing at Prime Video, we couldn’t be more proud of what the team created. Despite going into release with impossibly low audience awareness, our passionate and vocal fan base led the charge and made the series impossible to ignore. Their enthusiasm has energized us and we’re optimistic we’ll find a home that believes in and supports the show.”

Motorheads told of a mother, Samantha (Nathalie Kelley), and her twins Zac (Michael Cimino – not that one) and Caitlyn (Melissa Collazo), who relocate from Brooklyn to Pennsylvania to live with her brother, Logan (Ryan Phillippe), who used to professional race for NASCAR. You can check out our interview with both Phillippe and Cimino here.

Created by John A. Norris, Motorheads debuted all 10 episodes on Amazon Prime Video in May, with the season being directed by five different people, all of whom helmed consecutive episodes: Neil Burger, Ryan Zaragoza, Rebecca Rodriguez, Tara Nicole Weyr, and Glen Winter, probably best known for his involvement in Smallville and the Arrowverse.

Were you a fan of Motorheads? Are you upset or surprised it wasn’t renewed for a second season? Head to the starting line and let us know in the comments section below.