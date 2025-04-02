Tom Cruise says seeing movies on the big screen changes lives

Last Updated on April 3, 2025

There might be no man alive who cares about the cinema than Tom Cruise. The man has been credited with practically saving the movie industry following the Covid-19 pandemic, with Top Gun: Maverick pulling in $1.5 billion worldwide as the world was still figuring out if it was safe to return to public spaces. But Tom Cruise made sure people turned up at the movies, further encouraging them to do so every chance he gets – including just this week.

This year’s CinemaCon has offered a plethora of movie news, with announcements, unveilings and so much more. And while Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning didn’t make a huge splash at this year’s event, there was a cool new standee unveiled. Adding to that, Tom Cruise himself appeared via video to tell all attendees that he wants them to continue to champion movies – at the movies. “Seeing a movie on the big screens can change lives…The cultural impact of movie theaters can’t be matched…The story of cinema is an iconic one but it’s only just begun.” (Be sure to read all of our CinemaCon coverage by clicking here.)

So, no, don’t even think about waiting until The Final Reckoning is out of movie theaters and on Paramount+ because Tom Cruise would be incredibly disappointed in you. Besides, it took Dead Reckoning a full six months before it hit Paramount+ – and based on word of mouth and what we know about the stunts that Cruise is doing in this outing (the dude is passing out for your entertainment!), you don’t want to miss this on the big screen. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning hits theaters on May 23rd.

Objectively, we can’t argue with the fact that Tom Cruise is doing more than his part to ensure we are all going to the movies. That he’s not even just trying to plug his own movies and ensure he stands as the box office champ even 40+ years into his career really says something about his passion for cinema. So, yeah, go see something this weekend – and tell ‘em Tom sent ya.

