The story of how Martin Scorsese saved Taxi Driver is told in the first look clip of Apple TV+’s Mr. Scorsese

Martin Scorsese is a true rarity. Here is a filmmaker who is considered to be one of the all-time greats since the early days of his career, and is still working and passionate about movies at the age of 82. When his movies regularly skate around the line of three hours, you also can’t accuse him of phoning in his job. Apple TV+ has now released a first look at the upcoming documentary on the filmmaker.

In the clip from Mr. Scorsese, which you can get a peek at below, Scorsese and his filmmaker friend, Steven Spielberg, recall when the studio was threatening to cut the pivotal ending of Taxi Driver. In the short clip of the story, Scorsese talks about how his fight with the studio got so heated that he attempted to lie about retrieving a gun to take matters into his own hands. In the end, a simple creative decision decompressed the situation and solved the tension. Check it out below!

The documentary – which turns the cameras on Martin Scorsese, who has been behind the lens for about six decades now – comes from Rebecca Miller and Apple TV+.

As per Apple, “Mr. Scorsese is a film portrait of a man through the lens of his work, exploring the many facets of a visionary who redefined filmmaking, including his extraordinary career and unique personal history. With exclusive, unrestricted access to Scorsese’s private archives, the documentary series is anchored by extensive conversations with the filmmaker himself and never-before-seen interviews with friends, family, and creative collaborators including Robert De Niro, Daniel Day-Lewis, Leonardo DiCaprio, Mick Jagger, Robbie Robertson, Thelma Schoonmaker, Steven Spielberg, Sharon Stone, Jodie Foster, Paul Schrader, Margot Robbie, Cate Blanchett, Jay Cocks and Rodrigo Prieto, along with his children, wife Helen Morris and close childhood friends. From acclaimed director Rebecca Miller, Mr. Scorsese examines how his own colorful life experiences informed his artistic vision as each film he made stunned the world with originality. Starting with his New York University student films through to the present day, this documentary explores the themes that have fascinated Scorsese and informed his work throughout, including the place of good and evil in the fundamental nature of humankind.”

Miller made a statement, “This project is a filmmaker’s dream, to have had such access to legends of the industry, from Marty himself to his prolific collaborators, close friends and family members. I was honored he trusted me to create this documentary, which I believe will resonate with everyone from dedicated Scorsese fans to anyone who has grappled with failure and reached for stars. I’m excited to share a sneak peek of Mr. Scorsese, which includes the true version of a mythic (a never-before-told) story about Taxi Driver, and how thanks to Marty’s perseverance and dedication to his art, the film retained its integrity and went on to become one of the most culturally significant films of all time.”

While Rebecca Miller doesn’t have an immediate connection with Martin Scorsese per-se, she is the wife of Daniel Day-Lewis, who Scorsese directed in Gangs of New York. (Miller also directed her husband in The Ballad of Jack and Rose.) As for documentaries, Miller also helmed Arthur Miller: Writer, a terrific doc on her playwright father.

Mr. Scorsese premieres on Apple TV+ on October 17.