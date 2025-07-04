Steven Spielberg finally rewatched Jaws: “I liked it!”

Pick any one of Steven Spileberg’s best movies and chances are you’ve seen it multiple times. Jurassic Park, Raiders, E.T., Jaws – come on, nobody has seen any of those just once. But if you’re Steven Spielberg himself, he almost never goes back and revisits his movies, although he did find himself making an exception on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Jaws.

At a recent event, Steven Spielberg noted that going back to Jaws after five decades allowed him a unique opportunity in seeing one of his movies as one of us. “I did watch Jaws. I don’t watch my movies, but I was alone, nobody was with me, and I ran a really good print of Jaws on the 20th of June. I wanted to see the movie on the day it originally opened [in 1975] and see if I could get through the movie, get to the end of the movie without reliving the nightmares of making the movie. And I have to say, by the time I got to the end it was the first time I ever watched Jaws as an audience, not as a filmmaker.” As for his verdict? “I liked it!”

As for other movies that Steven Spielberg has revisited over time, he has previously said that E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial falls in that camp. Now, we can get why he might not be fond of checking out 1941, but to think that he never gets an itch to sit down with Indiana Jones is a bit of a shock.

As it stands, Steven Spielberg has directed nearly three dozen movies, with his next – centered around UFOs in some capacity (details are aptly unconfirmed right now) – slated for release on June 12th, 2026. That movie stars Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Colman Domingo, Eve Hewson, and Wyatt Russell. After that is up in the air, but the man has no intentions of retiring.

