Steven Spielberg says he has no plans…ever…to retire

The shark movie that you may have heard of, Jaws, turned a golden 50 this year. The movie and director Steven Spielberg had changed cinema forever as the first summer blockbuster, and is just one of the many movies Spielberg directed that became synonymous with the film medium. The director with the legendary legacy was celebrated at Universal last night with a new state-of-the-art theater dedicated to the iconic filmmaker. Guests of the event included Comcast CEO Brian Roberts and president Mike Cavanagh, as well as actors like John Travolta, Vin Diesel, Seth Rogen, Colman Domingo, Dakota Fanning, Jeff Goldblum and Goonies stars Ke Huy Quan and Jeff Cohen. Additionally, writer-directors such as Jon M. Chu, the Daniels and Kevin Williamson were in attendance.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Spielberg happily joins his fellow 70s class of filmmakers, like Martin Scorsese and Ridley Scott, who have proclaimed that despite their advanced age, they will continue to make movies with no retirement in sight. The Jurassic Park director took to the podium to give a speech where he spoke about rejoining the studio with which he has had a history. “I mean the rebirth of the belief in the people that work as a family, as a community, as a team to make good things happen,” he says. Then, Spielberg stated,





I’m making a lot of movies and I have no plans…ever…to retire.”

NBCUniversal Entertainment chairman Donna Langley talked about dedicating the theater to the director, saying, “It’s not just a place that is founded on his extraordinary legacy but it is a place of future hopes and dreams of filmmakers, of storytellers who are you going to take this company into the next 100 years, and the 100 after that.”